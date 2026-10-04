Thousands take to streets of Cardiff for half marathon

Thousands of runners took to Cardiff’s streets for the city’s half marathon, with a new women’s course record and the event’s highest number of international registrations.

More than 30,000 people registered for events across the weekend as the Cardiff Half Marathon returned for its 23rd edition.

Elite athletes, charity fundraisers and runners tackling the 13.1-mile distance made their way past Cardiff Castle, the Principality Stadium and Cardiff Bay before finishing on King Edward VII Avenue.

More than 5,700 international participants from 99 countries registered for the race, the highest total in its history.

Cardiff is part of the SuperHalfs series alongside Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen and Valencia. Around 10,500 runners taking part were working towards completing the series, with 700 finishing it in Cardiff.

Spectators lined the streets, with more than 70 cheering points along the route. Community groups, bands and performers took part through Ein Dinas, meaning “our city”, a new initiative involving people from across Cardiff.

In the elite women’s race, Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei won in 1:05:40, taking 12 seconds off Edith Chelimo’s course record, which had stood since 2017.

She said: “I’m so grateful and happy to win this race. The crowds were some of the most excited I have seen and they were across the whole course, which gave me another level of motivation.”

Fellow Kenyan Gideon Kiprotich won the men’s race in 59:34.

Sam Kolek won the wheelchair race in 53:05, improving his previous best at Cardiff by three minutes. Mel Nicholls was the first female wheelchair athlete to finish, recording 1:07:04.

Natasha Wilson took the women’s Welsh Half Marathon Championship title, while Lloyd Sheppard-Brown won the men’s title on his debut over the distance, following his recent Cardiff 10K victory.

The event raises more than £4 million for charity each year, according to organisers. Many participants were fundraising for lead charity the NSPCC, alongside runners supporting the Run 4 Wales Charitable Foundation and other causes.

Charity

Also taking part were members of the 100 Club, which provides 100 free places for people using the event to improve their health and wellbeing. The scheme has run since 2016.

This year also saw the introduction of Cardiff Half Full Send, a week of activities leading up to race weekend.

Steve Brace, events director at Run 4 Wales, said: “This year has seen thousands of runners take part in the Cardiff Half with our highest ever number of international athletes and even a new course record set in the women’s race.

“We’d like to thank all of our sponsors, charities and volunteers for their support and look forward to coming back to the city in 2027.”

The Cardiff Half Marathon will return on Sunday, October 3, 2027.

The ballot for next year’s race is open until Sunday, October 18, with results announced on Thursday, October 22.

Applications can be made at www.cardiffhalfmarathon.co.uk/take-part/register/.