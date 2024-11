Three-time champion Gerwyn Price fails to qualify for Grand Slam of Darts

Three-time Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price has failed to qualify for this year’s tournament.

The 2018, 2019 and 2021 winner was forced to enter qualifying after he missed out on automatic entry, signalling the extent of his current slump in form.

Players who reach the final of a televised event in the preceding 12 months gain automatic qualification, as well as some top performers in the European Tour and Players Championship.

Missed the cut

But the Welshman missed the cut and then lost to world number 56 Mickey Mansell in Friday’s qualifying.

It will raise further questions about Price’s future in the sport as he has hinted he may retire soon.

Danny Noppert, James Wade and Ross Smith were among those who made it through in Leicester.

The tournament starts in Wolverhampton next week, where teenage star Luke Littler will make his debut and world number one Luke Humphries defends his title.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email