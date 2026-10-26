Three Welshmen linked with vacant Burnley manager’s job

Nation.Cymru staff

Three Welsh football bosses have been linked with the vacant manager’s job at Burnley – with one leading the field.

On the weekend Burnley sacked head coach Nicky Hayen after just over three months in charge following their 4-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Lincoln.

The Clarets, relegated from the Premier League last season, had won only one of their 12 league games under former Genk boss Hayen, 46, who was appointed in July as a replacement for Scott Parker.

Now the search begins for a new boss at Turf Moor and there are Welsh names which are making the early running in the race to replace Hayen.

Leading the pack is former Wolves and Middlesbrough bos Rob Edwards who is evens favourite with the bookies.

Edwards turned down an approach from Burnley in June before they appointed Hayen.

The Welshman, who was surprisingly sacked as Wolves head coach back in early summer had been a leading candidate for the Turf Moor job.

It’s believed he was under consideration even while Burnley pursued Welsh boss Craig Bellamy to replace Scott Parker, only for Bellamy to have a last-minute change of heart and opt to stay with Wales.

Many Wales fans speculated after Hayen’s sacking that Burnley could turn their sights to Bellamy once again

Of course, Bellamy returned to the Cymru fold and staunchly defended himself to the media, saying he was always firmly committed to Wales.

The former Burnley assistant manager is currently 6-1 for getting the job this time around.

Another Welshman on the radar is former Nottingham Forest and Leicester manager Steve Cooper, who left Danish side Brondby in May.

Cooper has lots of experience and the fact he took Forest from the Championship to the Premier League will be a big plus in his favour.

Cooper is currently rated 12-1 with the initial bookies odds.

Those also in the frame include Carlos Corberan, Steven Gerrard, Robbie Keane and Dave Challinor.

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