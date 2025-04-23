Time for new challenge – Wales’ Adam Beard set for Ospreys exit at end of season
Wales lock Adam Beard will leave the Ospreys at the end of this season to pursue an opportunity abroad.
The Ospreys confirmed Beard’s departure, which comes after an 11-year stint with them.
He has won 58 Wales caps, making his debut against Samoa in 2017, and was a member of the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad that toured South Africa.
The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to the French Top 14.
“A new challenge”
“I have loved my time at the Ospreys, which made this a really tough decision to make,” Beard said, in a statement released by the Ospreys.
“I have had lots of conversations with my family, friends and the coaches here, and feel like this is the right time to venture into a new challenge for myself and my family.
“This is a great club, and I have enjoyed every second of playing here, from the training pitch to a game-day.
