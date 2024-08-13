TNS denied in Europa League qualifying

The New Saints’ bid to secure a Europa League place ended in frustration after they were held to a 0-0 draw by third qualifying round opponents Petrocub.

The Cymru Premier side were aiming to become the first team from Wales’ domestic leagues to reach the Europa League group stages.

But they were unable to turn around a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, failing to break down their Moldovan opponents in driving rain at Park Hall.

Their European adventure is not over, though, as they could still reach the Europa Conference League group phase via a play-off.

TNS saw Jordan Williams sent off five minutes before half-time for violent conduct, although Petrocub also had a player dismissed when Dan Puscas received a second yellow card during first-half added time.

