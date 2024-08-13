Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

TNS denied in Europa League qualifying

13 Aug 2024 2 minute read
TNS’ Ben Clark and Petrocub Hincesti’s Corneliu Cotogoi (left) battle for the ball during the Europa League, third qualifying round, second leg match at Park Hall, Oswestry. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire

The New Saints’ bid to secure a Europa League place ended in frustration after they were held to a 0-0 draw by third qualifying round opponents Petrocub.

The Cymru Premier side were aiming to become the first team from Wales’ domestic leagues to reach the Europa League group stages.

But they were unable to turn around a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, failing to break down their Moldovan opponents in driving rain at Park Hall.

Their European adventure is not over, though, as they could still reach the Europa Conference League group phase via a play-off.

TNS saw Jordan Williams sent off five minutes before half-time for violent conduct, although Petrocub also had a player dismissed when Dan Puscas received a second yellow card during first-half added time.

The New Saints’ Jordan Williams (left) is shown a red card by match referee Robert Jones (right) following a VAR check during the Europa League, third qualifying round, second leg match at Park Hall, Oswestry. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire

