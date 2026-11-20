Phil Blanche, Press Association

Tomos Williams insists Wales players should not be too surprised that they shocked New Zealand.

Wales ended a 73-year wait to beat the All Blacks last weekend in Cardiff, a result which sent shockwaves not only throughout the country but all over the rugby world.

“If we don’t think we can win those games, then I don’t think anyone is going to,” Saracens scrum-half Williams said ahead of Wales’ next Nations Championship test against Australia.

“For other people to be surprised that we won the game, that’s fine, but hopefully we shouldn’t be too surprised.

“We shouldn’t be going out there if we don’t think we can win.

“That’s my mindset anyway. I don’t think you’d be stepping foot on the pitch, or be a professional sports player at this level, if you didn’t back yourself to win games.”

New Zealand were 100-1 on with some bookmakers to beat Wales and add to a 34-game winning streak in the fixture, which stretched back to 1953.

A sense of weariness has existed among Welsh rugby supporters over the state of the game in Wales for some time.

Welsh Rugby Union plans to cut one of its four professional teams have produced a widespread fan backlash and governance disputes, and Wales victories on the field have become rare events in recent times.

There were only 55,152 people at Principality Stadium last Saturday – Wales’ lowest crowd by more than 13,000 for the visit of the All Blacks – and nearly 19,000 empty seats.

Williams said: “That’s fine if other people want to be surprised or they’re not confident in our performances. They’re all entitled to their opinion.

“But all that matters is if we are confident and if we believe we can win games, which we should. I think we should because we showed we can.

“That’s what matters. It’s fine for people to have their thoughts, but we worry about our thoughts.”

Despite stunning New Zealand, and winning three of their five Nations Championship fixtures, Wales remain fifth in the northern hemisphere standings.

Wales will probably struggle to finish higher ahead of finals weekend at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, as fourth-placed Scotland are expected to beat Japan whatever happens in Cardiff on Saturday night.

‘Kick on’

Williams said: “We needed that performance and that win, and hopefully we can kick on now.

“Australia are a good team and I think they’ll be fired up on Saturday.

“They haven’t had the results they wanted in the last couple of games, so I reckon they’ll be well up for it.

“Hopefully it can be a good run-in for us because we’ve got two more games and then into the Six Nations, and crucially that World Cup.”