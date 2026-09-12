Toothless Cardiff City beaten by last-gasp winner away at Bolton

Press Association Sport Staff

It was the same old story for the Bluebirds who once again failed to put away their chances as Bolton substitute Thierry Gale headed a 90th-minute winner.

Bolton ended a run of four successive SkyBet Championship defeats with a 1-0 victory over last season’s League One rivals.

The Barbadian international stole in at the far post to convert a left-wing centre from fellow substitute Theo Bair to give Steven Schumacher’s side their first three points since the opening game of the campaign.

Cardiff, along with Burnley the only Championship side without a win, will wonder how their failed to collect at least a point.

And but for Bolton keeper Gazin Bazunu the Bluebirds would certainly have shared the spoils.

Signed from Southampton last month, he made a staggering 10 saves as Wanderers climbed out of the relegation zone.

Bazunu twice denied Bluebirds’ striker Yousef Salech; tipping over a first-half header and then denying the big target man another header.

And with Brian Barry-Murphy’s side pouring forward in stoppage time, the one-time Manchester City prospect took his save tally into double figures by foiling Callum Robinson.

In contrast, opposite number Nathan Trott was rarely troubled as the Welsh visitors suffered a third defeat since promotion.

Salech tested Bazunu after only six minutes before the Irish international saved Chris Willock’s deflected effort.

Bazunu’s next highlight came after nine minutes as Ollie Tanner headed into Salech’s path and the subsequent header was tipped over the bar.

It took Bolton 28 minutes to fashion a first chance with Trott less than comfortable dealing with Ruben Rodrigues’ 20-yard effort.

Four minutes later, Wanderers claimed a penalty when Kyliane Dong latched onto Rodrigues’ pass and went down under challenge from Trott. Referee Tom Parsons booked the winger for simulation, a decision confirmed by subsequent replays.

Team mates Ben Davies and Samuel Iling-Junior were also cautioned in a disjointed first half along with Cardiff’s Joel Colwill.

Iling-Junior and Sam Dalby were replaced at half-time by match winners Gale and Bair – the latter making his home debut.

Cardiff though still looked the most likely to make a breakthrough. But they too pushed the boundaries and Perry Ng was booked for diving in the area under Gale’s challenge.

Bazunu conjured up a stunning save to keep out Salech’s latest attempt after the striker met Willock’s left-wing delivery.

His next stop from Jack Moylan’s side foot after 73 minutes was far more routine.

The contest appeared to be heading for stalemate until Gale netted his second goal of the season and Bazunu protected his clean sheet.

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