Tour de France coming to Wales in 2027

The Tour de France is coming to Wales for the first time in 2027.

Scotland, England and Wales will share six stages of the cycling event: three each for the men’s and women’s races in the 114th edition of Le Tour.

Cyclists taking part in the 114th edition of Le Tour will set off from the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, it was announced on Wednesday on the city’s Royal Mile.

The Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will both visit the UK in 2027, the first time both the men’s and women’s Grand Departs will be held in the same countries.

Further route details for both the men’s and women’s events to be announced in the autumn.

The project involves a partnership between bodies such as British Cycling, UK Sport and the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments, all three of which have committed to making funds available to supplement private finance.

Christian Prudhomme, general director of the Tour de France, said: “The Tour de France and the UK share a rich history, and I am delighted to bring the Grand Depart to the country in 2027.

“Britain has always welcomed the Tour with enthusiasm and pride, and this collaboration across England, Scotland, and Wales promises to make the event even more special.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “I am very pleased that one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events is coming to Wales for the very first time. The 2027 Tour de France presents an incredible opportunity to showcase Wales to a global audience.

“Wales has a proud cycling heritage, with Geraint Thomas being one of only three British cyclists to have won the Tour de France. I am really looking forward to seeing the next exciting chapter of our cycling story in two years’ time.”

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney said: “It is a tremendous honour to welcome the Tour de France to Scotland. We know it is one of the most iconic and inspiring contests in sport, and that Scotland provides the perfect stage for major events.

“Hosting the Tour promises to be a unique opportunity to showcase our country to its many fans around the world as part of a timeline of incredible sporting events in Scotland from 2026 to 2028.”

