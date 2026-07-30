Track cycling trio strike gold as Wales adds three more medals

Nation.Cymru staff

Cycling stars helped propel Team Wales’ medal tally on day seven of the Commonwealth Games, with a gold, silver and bronze won during an impressive opening day of track competition in Glasgow.

Emma Finucane, Lowri Thomas and Rhian Edmunds claimed gold in the women’s team sprint after twice breaking the Commonwealth Games record at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

The Welsh trio set a new Games mark of 46.972 seconds in qualifying before going even faster in the final, clocking 46.760 to beat England.

Earlier in the day, Megan Barker, Anna Morris, Ciara Oliva and Jess Roberts secured bronze in the women’s 4,000m team pursuit after defeating England in the medal race, having qualified third fastest.

The men’s team pursuit squad reached the bronze medal race after finishing fourth in qualifying but narrowly missed out on a podium place against New Zealand.

James Ball and Matthew Rotherham also added to Wales’ medal haul, winning silver in the men’s tandem B 1,000m time trial with a time of 1:00.546.

Away from the velodrome, Wales enjoyed mixed fortunes across the day’s competition.

In bowls, Dan Salmon and Ross Owen bounced back from defeat on day six to beat their opponents in the men’s pairs after coming from a set down to win on a tie-break. Amy Williams maintained her unbeaten run with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Zambia’s Mildred Mkandawir.

At Scotstoun Stadium, Ava Lloyd booked her place in the women’s mile final after finishing third in her heat in a personal best of 4:31.41. Melissa Courtney-Bryant finished 15th overall and did not progress.

Charlotte Henrich also qualified for the women’s 400m final after finishing second in her semi-final and eighth fastest overall. Just Davies narrowly missed out on a place in the men’s 800m final despite recording a season’s best performance.

Weightlifter James Wales finished fourth in the men’s +110kg competition with a total lift of 336kg.

In the netball competition, Wales were beaten 78-24 by Jamaica in their final Pool B match and will now contest the ninth-10th place classification fixture.

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