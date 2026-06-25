Tshiunza ruled out for Wales by 25-cap rule after Sale move

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Christ Tshiunza will be unavailable for Wales after his move to Sale Sharks triggered the Welsh Rugby Union’s 25-cap rule.

Head coach Steve Tandy admitted it was “a shame” the flanker would be lost to the national side as Wales build towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Tshiunza, 24, had attracted interest from Cardiff and the Ospreys before opting to join Sale Sharks from Exeter.

Because he has won only 15 caps for Wales, the move means he falls short of the WRU’s rule requiring players based outside Wales to have earned at least 25 caps to remain eligible for international selection.

“We have been keeping an eye on him but there’s been a process and he’s been deemed unavailable for us through the 25-cap law,” Tandy said.

“That’s a shame. I’m not involved in all the procedures. There’ll be more detail to come out around it, I’m sure.

“I think any player that’s unavailable for us you are always disappointed.

“We want as many Welsh players available to us as possible, but there’s also a process we’ve got to follow to make sure that it is done correctly and for the players that are in Wales as well.

“I wasn’t here when that rule was put in place, and I don’t think it is fair for me to voice what I think about it.”

Wales will also be without their English and French-based players for Saturday’s fixture against the Barbarians at Allianz Stadium because the match falls outside World Rugby’s designated international window.

Tandy has made eight changes to the side that beat Italy in March to end Wales’ three-year Six Nations winless run.

Cardiff second row Teddy Williams and Gloucester-bound British and Irish Lions flanker Jac Morgan both return after long-term injuries.

Cardiff hooker Liam Belcher, however, has been ruled out of the summer programme with a neck injury.

Following the Barbarians fixture, Wales will face Fiji, Argentina and South Africa in the opening phase of the inaugural Nations Championship.

Build

“There’s a bit of finding out but it is really important that we build,” Tandy said.

“We haven’t played together since the Italy game so how quickly can we find that cohesion and how quickly can we find where we were, and hopefully adapt a few things in our game.

“We are treating it as a Test match and the training week has been no different in the mindset and intensity.

“We’ve seen some of the players listed in that Barbarians team. If you are slightly off you are going to get punished both sides of the ball.”

Among those lining up for the Barbarians will be retiring Wales great George North and Dragons hooker Elliot Dee.