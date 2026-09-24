Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight at risk if council fails to agree 2am start

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated heavyweight clash in Cardiff could be blocked if the city’s council fails to agree its expected 2am start time.

The bout, one of the biggest in British boxing history, is expected to take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), which owns the stadium, has said the event remains subject to a change to its premises licence because of the early hours start.

Despite the choice of venue being confirmed in an announcement on Thursday, Cardiff Council leader Chris Weaver said required changes to the premises licence to allow the early-hours fight to go ahead had yet to be secured.

He said: “There are still some arrangements to be finalised with the organisers, including any required changes to Principality Stadium’s premises licence, but we are looking forward to welcoming fans to the city for what promises to be an unforgettable night of boxing.”

Under its current premises licence, the stadium is permitted to host boxing or wrestling entertainment until 1am when the roof is closed.

The application to vary the licence will need to be submitted to Cardiff Council and advertised, including by displaying a notice at or on the premises, for 28 consecutive days.

Members of the public and other authorities may make an objection to the application, or a comment in support, during this time.

If no relevant representations are received, the council must grant the application.

However, if objections are made to the application then a council hearing will be held to consider them.

This may result in modifications to the conditions of the licence, or the application may be refused altogether.

Mr Weaver added: “Today’s announcement is exciting news for Cardiff and reflects the city’s continuing reputation as a destination for major sporting and entertainment events.

“This is one of the most anticipated bouts in British boxing history, and we are delighted that Cardiff has been chosen to host it.

“The contest at Principality Stadium has the potential to bring significant economic benefits to the city and attract visitors from across the UK and beyond.

“Major events provide a welcome boost for local businesses, support jobs, and showcase Cardiff to a global audience.”

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