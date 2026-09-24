Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight comes to Wales

Press Association Sport Staff

A date has been set for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated heavyweight clash which takes place in the Welsh capital later this year.

The bout, one of the biggest in British boxing history, will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11.

The details were announced by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, with the tagline: “Years in the making. One night to settle it.”

Alalshikh’s The Ring will collaborate with promoter Dana White, with the fight streamed globally on Netflix at no additional cost.

It had appeared doubtful whether agreement would ever be reached for Britain’s two most high-profile boxers to settle a rivalry that has until now been played out in words, with much speculation over the potential venue.

Alalshikh said: “Two of the best heavyweights of this generation, finally in the ring together. This will be one of the biggest fights in boxing history, I am very happy to make this fight happen for the fans.”

British boxing fans will be delighted that the fight will take place on these shores, while Fury and Joshua will both participate in a press conference on September 30 at British Airways Arc in London.

Both fighters have held multiple world titles, with Joshua boasting a 30-4 win-loss record, while Fury has 36 wins, two losses and a draw.

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