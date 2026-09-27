Tyson Fury and Dana White cast more doubt over Cardiff showdown with Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury and promoter Dana White have cast further doubt on the blockbuster heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua set to take place in Cardiff in December.

It was announced on Friday that a deal had finally been reached for the two biggest British fighters of the era to meet in the ring in the Principality Stadium on 11 December.

But no sooner had a date been set than the long-awaited fight ran into trouble, with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn disputing the involvement of American White.

The boss of UFC and Zuffa Boxing was officially named as a promoter alongside The Ring, which is owned by Saudi Arabian powerbroker Turki Alalshikh.

Fury claimed on Saturday that Hearn and Joshua were trying to pull out and, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fury put the chances of a fight going ahead at one per cent.

He said: “If you’ve got a guy that wants to fight, and you’ve got a guy that doesn’t want to fight, then how are you going to make that fight happen?”

Speaking to Sky Sports after Johnny Fisher’s victory at the Copper Box on Saturday, White refused to back down.

“I’m involved in the fight,” he said.

“If Eddie Hearn really cared about this fight, first of all it would have happened a long time ago, number one. Number two, he could finance the thing himself.

“The guy who’s supposed to be helping the fight has been hurting the fight the entire time. We’ll all know more in the next three or four days.”

Fury and Joshua are both due to appear at a press conference in London on Wednesday.