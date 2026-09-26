Tyson Fury claims Cardiff showdown with Anthony Joshua is in doubt

The standout British heavyweights of their generation have agreed to fight in Cardiff on December 11 and are scheduled to face off at a press conference in London on Wednesday.

But shortly after the contest was announced last week, Matchroom Sport chairman Hearn disputed White’s involvement after the American boss of the UFC and Zuffa Boxing was officially named as a promoter alongside The Ring, which is owned by Saudi Arabian powerbroker Turki Alalshikh.

Hearn and White have been at loggerheads for months amid a bitter disagreement over where the fight should take place and Fury warned it is now in jeopardy because of Joshua’s long-term promoter.

Fury said: “Breaking news. Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn are trying to pull out of this fight. They’re saying they’re not gonna fight now. They’re little s******** cowards.

“It’s mainly to do with Eddie Hearn’s ego. He’s making up a million different things and threatening ‘we’re not gonna fight, we’re not gonna fight, we’re not gonna fight’. He’s cost us the biggest fight in boxing history. Clown.”

Multiple attempts to arrange the highest grossing event in British boxing history have failed, most notably in 2021 when Deontay Wilder used arbitration to force a trilogy fight with Fury when the ‘Gypsy King’ had a signed contract with Joshua.

Months of wrangling that saw Croke Park, Wembley, Madison Square Garden and then the successful venue of Cardiff’s Principality Stadium come into contention for the latest attempt to resurrect their meeting finally appeared on Thursday.

Fury has suggested that alternative opponents to Joshua are now being lined up for him.

He said: “AJ, pull your finger out you little white-flagged, yellow-bellied coward. Now I’m coming home.

“The Gypsy King is coming back to the United Kingdom to thrash you in front of all my fans in Wales, you absolute little nugget, bodybuilding sausage.

“Now you’re making a million excuses. Now you’ve got Turki Alalshikh finding alternative real men who will fight at the drop of a hat.

“So I hope yous are happy, you little cowardly b*******. I’ve never seen anything like you. You’re pure s********** and this is mainly to do with Eddie Hearn’s ego. What a little p****.”

The Press Association has contacted Matchroom for comment.

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