Tyson Fury’s dad expresses fears over Anthony Joshua mega-fight in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

Tyson Fury’s dad John has spoken out about his fears surrounding the long-awaited showdown between his son and Anthony Joshua at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and says he hopes the fight never happens.

John Fury was speaking on the BBC Sport series Rivals, which uncovers the origins and deeper truths behind the world’s greatest sporting rivalries, as it turns its focus to one of boxing’s most captivating modern sagas in Rivals: Fury v Joshua.

With their long-awaited showdown finally on the horizon, Rivals: Fury v Joshua unpacks the story behind the rivalry that has defined a generation of heavyweight boxing. For more than a decade, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have dominated the sport’s biggest conversations; their contrasting personalities, achievements and paths to success fuelling debate amongst fans and experts alike.

Featuring contributions from those who witnessed the rivalry from the front row, including John Fury, Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren, Natasha Jonas, Tony Bellew and Steve Bunce, the documentary offers unique insight into the personalities, politics and pivotal moments that kept boxing’s most talked-about matchup at the centre of the sport for so long.

Interviewed shortly before the fight was announced, John Fury said: “I hope it never happens. They’ll get that much stick, the loser, they won’t be able to cope with it. Even though these two guys are not at their best they’ve still got a lot of power, and they could still hurt each other you know. And you just don’t want to see either man walk around after being greats [for people] to laugh at, really.”

Eddie Hearn said: “Both these guys have played a huge part in changing the sport forever in this country…This is one of the biggest sporting events, if not the biggest, sporting event Britain has ever seen.”

Available from Tuesday 10 November on BBC iPlayer, the documentary follows the parallel paths of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury: one rising from Olympic champion to global superstar, the other from self-styled outsider to heavyweight king. As they prepare to finally meet in the ring, it explores how a rivalry built on contrast, anticipation and expectation came to captivate a sport, redefine an era and change boxing forever.

An accompanying podcast, 5 Live Boxing: Fury v Joshua, will also be available on BBC Sounds from 10 November. Containing key interviews from the documentary, the podcast will be presented by Anna Woolhouse and Steve Bunce.

Watch Rivals: Fury v Joshua on BBC iPlayer and listen to 5 Live Boxing: Fury v Joshua on BBC Sounds from 10 November.