UEFA considers legal action against FIFA’s Gianni Infantino over World Cup plan

Phil Blanche, Press Association

UEFA is considering bringing criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Switzerland over his plan to sell shares in the World Cup to private investors.

European football’s governing body took legal action in US courts on Thursday against FIFA, Infantino, and the anticipated lead investor in the World Cup sell-off plan, Thrive Capital.

The New York-based venture capital firm’s chief executive is Joshua Kushner, the brother of United States President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

In the 56-page document filed, UEFA said: “UEFA and other interested parties are preparing to bring criminal claims in Switzerland against Infantino and possibly other FIFA officials and advisors for criminal mismanagement … arising out of the secretive structuring, valuation, financing, and marketing” of FIFA Forward Enterprise.

“This venture was a vehicle for Infantino and a small circle to acquire a permanent stake and otherwise profit from FIFA’s most valuable assets to the detriment of FIFA, its members, and other parties within the football family.”

UEFA confirmed on Thursday it has withdrawn its threat to boycott FIFA competitions after receiving guarantees there will be no repeat of the controversial private investor plan.

The European governing body’s National Association representatives met in Monaco and called for a “genuinely independent external review” of FIFA Forward Enterprise, with full access to all relevant documents, communications and decision-making records.

UEFA promised that if Infantino seeks re-election at FIFA congress in March then it would join forces with other federations to find a “credible” candidate to stand against him.

“Those present unanimously mandated the UEFA president and Administration to pursue every available institutional, political and legal avenue necessary to secure fundamental reform, restore proper limits on presidential authority and ensure that FIFA is once again governed as an institution – not around one individual,” read a UEFA statement.

“FIFA cannot investigate itself and expect the football community simply to accept its conclusions. But the consequences of this crisis go beyond governance.

“The trust required to exercise the office of FIFA president has been broken and cannot be restored by withdrawing one proposal, issuing assurances or promising reform after the event. World football now needs new leadership capable of rebuilding that trust.

“UEFA will therefore continue working with confederations, member associations and the wider football community – including fans, players, clubs, leagues and others – to shape the future of FIFA.

“Should the current FIFA president nevertheless seek another mandate, UEFA will join forces with its partner confederations to ensure that member associations are offered a credible alternative – one committed to integrity, accountability, development and genuine institutional change.”

Financial stability

UEFA said FIFA’s billions of dollars in reserves belongs to member associations, and said that it will explore with other confederations a “responsible release” of part of that money for their benefit, while preserving FIFA’s financial stability.

“The abandonment of FFE does not erase the deception, intimidation and abuse of power that made it possible. Nor does it restore the confidence that has been lost,” UEFA added.

“This is not a choice between good governance and football development. Nor is this about Europe seeking greater power within FIFA.

“It is simply about ensuring that no part of world football – large or small, those with more and those with less – is dependent on the power of one individual.”

Infantino, however, has received the backing of one powerful ally.

The Saudi Arabia Football Association, hosts of the 2034 World Cup, said in a statement: “At this time, SAFF supports the continued efforts of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.”

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