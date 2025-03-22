Ulster stage late fightback to see off struggling Dragons

Ulster came from behind late on as they beat United Rugby Championship basement boys Dragons 34-30 at Rodney Parade.

Dragons had the chance to go 33-24 up in the 69th minute but Will Reed’s penalty hit the upright, and Ulster then took the lead for the first time in the contest soon after, with Scott Wilson crossing and John Cooney converting.

Cooney added a penalty in the final moments for the visitors – for whom Rob Herring scored twice after being sin-binned – as Dragons suffered a 12th successive URC defeat. Ulster moved up to eighth in the table.

Dragons opened the scoring with only around 40 seconds on the clock when Aneurin Owen went over having been fed by Reed.

Ulster hit back through James Hume nine minutes later before a Herring tackle on Matthew Screech resulted in a yellow card for the Ulster man, with Reed converting the penalty.

While they had the man advantage, Dragons added a second try as Huw Anderson collected Rhodri Williams’ pass and crossed.

Herring was then swiftly to the fore after returning to the field as he finished off a driving lineout maul, but Dragons subsequently re-established a 10-point lead heading into the break, this time Anderson setting up Williams.

The early stages of the second half saw the gap reduced again as Herring scored his second try. A Reed penalty then made it 27-21 to Dragons, and he added another in the 64th minute.

But after Doak’s replacement Cooney replied in kind, Reed saw a further attempt come back off the upright, and moments later Ulster moved in front as Wilson powered across and Cooney added the extras.

Ulster crossed again in the closing stages but John Andrew’s effort was ruled out following a video review, before Cooney scored another penalty right at the end.

