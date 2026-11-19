Nation.Cymru staff

Ahead of Wales’ clash with the Wallabies this weekend, the Welsh coaching stuff have called in the big guns to give the team a pep talk.

And there are no bigger guns than those belonging to Nessa. The Gavin and Stacey icon played by Ruth Jones who yesterday sent a video message to the boys in proper Nessa-style.

Today it was the turn of Uncle Bryn aka Rob Brydon, who sent a message with all the charisma and charm we’ve come to expect from a man who still won’t reveal what happened on that fishing trip.

Clutching a rugby ball, Uncle Bryn said:

Hello, my name is Bryn. It means hill in Welsh, and I’m here with a message for a group of lovely-looking boys. Real melt in the mouth. That’s right, the Welsh rugby team. Now, boys, last weekend as you faced the All Blacks, I said to you very clearly, “There’s no way you’re getting me out in Cardiff tonight.” I was wrong, and I couldn’t believe you got me out in Cardiff that night. Well, I had a whale of a time, and I’ll tell you for why: because you pulled the rug from underneath those New Zealanders. I call them the All Blacks. I’m hoping that you can do it again this weekend with the Australians, or as I call them, the Aussies. So I’m sending you all my very best wishes. And when you do win, please come and visit me in Trinity Street. I’ll be waiting up for you!

This was Nessa’s message to the Wales players…

Oh, what’s occurring? The question was rhetorical. We all know what’s occurred. You are the heroes of Wales. You’re legends in your own time. You’ve got the whole nation behind you.

Now listen. I’ve had a lot of folk behind me in my time, but never the whole nation. That’s too much for even my stamina. But I just want to remind you of everything I taught you in training. Alright.

On Saturday, when you face them Aussies, you’ve got to win the collisions and you’ve got to edge the contact area, break the gain line, and bully them in the middle. And make sure you stretch wide.

Alright. The most important thing to remember is this, fire in the belly and heads in the fridge. You do that, you’ve got a damn good chance of winning.

I’m proud of you, boys. Go for it. Alright, cracking.