University appoints Welsh rugby legend as Head of Performance Rugby

Cardiff Metropolitan University has announced the appointment of former Wales international and British & Irish Lion Dai Young as its new Head of Performance Rugby.

Young, who earned 51 caps for Wales and toured twice with the Lions, joins Cardiff Met with over 30 years of experience at the highest levels of the game, both as a player and a coach.

His new role will see him lead the rugby programme across the University, building on Cardiff Met’s proud tradition and shaping the next generation of talent.

Success

His arrival at Cardiff Met comes at a time of growing success for the University’s rugby programmes. In 2025, Cardiff Met Women were crowned BUCS National Champions, with head coach Lisa Newton named BUCS Coach of the Year.

Seven current and former Cardiff Met players, alongside two Cardiff Met Player Development Centre (PDC) East players, were also selected in the Wales Women’s Rugby World Cup squad – a remarkable achievement that underlines the University’s growing reputation for producing world-class rugby talent.

On the men’s side, while their league season proved challenging, Cardiff Met delivered a historic away quarter-final win against Bath before pushing eventual BUCS Super Rugby champions Hartpury to extra time in the semi-final – a performance that promises much for the coming season.

Cardiff Met’s reputation as a leading pathway into professional rugby is already well established, with alumni including England internationals Alex Dombrandt and Luke Northmore.

Dai’s appointment comes following former Director of Rugby System, Gareth Baber leaving Cardiff Met to become Head Coach of French side, Nice.

“Second to none”

Ben O’Connell, Director of Sport at Cardiff Met, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dai Young to Cardiff Met. His knowledge and experience in rugby are second to none, and his appointment represents a huge statement of intent for our rugby programme.

“With recent successes including our women’s team becoming BUCS National Champions, Lisa Newton’s BUCS Coach of the Year award, and our players featuring prominently in the Wales Women’s Rugby World Cup squad, alongside a strong showing from the men in knockout rugby, the future is incredibly exciting.

“Dai will play a pivotal role in building on these achievements and continuing our tradition of developing world-class players and people.”

Speaking about his new role, Dai Young said: “Cardiff Met has always had a strong reputation for producing talent and developing people, both on and off the field.

“I’m excited to play a part in continuing that tradition and ensuring our rugby programmes are a place where players can thrive, improve and enjoy the game.”