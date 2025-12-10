University awards honorary degree to former Wales coach

Swansea University has awarded an honorary degree to Mike Ruddock OBE, recognising one of Welsh rugby’s most influential figures and his decades-long contribution to the sport at regional, national and international level.

Ruddock, born in Blaina, Gwent in 1959, is widely regarded as one of Wales’s most accomplished rugby coaches. His career in the game began as a player at Blaina RFC before he went on to make 123 appearances and score 43 tries for Swansea RFC.

During his time with the club he featured in major fixtures against touring sides including Australia, the New Zealand Māoris and Zimbabwe, and was part of the Wales senior squad between 1982 and 1984.

His playing career was cut short at the age of 26 following an accident at work, but it proved the catalyst for one of Welsh rugby’s most successful coaching careers.

Ruddock first led Blaina to league and cup titles, then coached Cross Keys and Bective Rangers in Ireland. His return to Swansea RFC as coach brought further success, including a landmark victory over Australia in 1992, two Welsh league titles and the Welsh Cup.

In 1997 he moved back to Ireland as Leinster’s director of coaching, where he secured the Inter Provincial Championship and oversaw the awarding of the first professional contracts to future stars such as Brian O’Driscoll. Returning to Wales in 2000, Ruddock coached Ebbw Vale, Wales A and later Newport Gwent Dragons, guiding them to their best finish in the league.

Ruddock was appointed Wales head coach in 2004 and led the national side to the historic 2005 Six Nations Grand Slam – Wales’s first since 1978. The achievement cemented his legacy in Welsh sport and earned him an OBE in the 2006 New Year Honours.

After leaving the international stage, Ruddock continued to enjoy success across club rugby. His tenure at Lansdowne RFC brought three All-Ireland League titles in 2013, 2015 and 2018, along with the All-Ireland Cup in 2018.

He later returned to Wales as performance director at the Ospreys in 2020, remaining there until his retirement in 2024 at the age of 66.

Reflecting on the honour, Ruddock spoke of his long association with Swansea University, which stretches back to his playing days. He recalled training on the university track and working with Swansea lecturer and coach Stan Addicott during his time at Swansea RFC.

He also highlighted selecting university player Chris Clarke to face Australia in 1992, a match Swansea famously won 21-6.

“After living in Ireland for many years, I returned to Swansea as development director at the Ospreys,” he said. “As part of my role I worked closely with Swansea University to attract talented players into the region. Swansea University’s ability to attract, nurture and develop the brightest academic and sporting talent was a lasting memory of my time in rugby.”