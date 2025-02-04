University experts help shape Welsh Rugby Union safeguarding policy

Sport scientists at a Welsh university have been helping the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) to develop its new safeguarding policy, which will support the community and professional game across Wales.

The new policy covers both children and adults. It is aimed at ensuring Welsh rugby leads the way in safeguarding its players, volunteers, staff and all those involved in rugby in Wales. The Swansea University team who worked with the WRU were Professor Camilla Knight and Dr Maita Furusa from the Department of Sport and Exercise Sciences. Professor Knight is an expert on parental involvement and safeguarding in youth sport. She collaborates with partners across a range of sports organisations and bodies, including Sport Wales, Sport New Zealand, Sport Singapore and the RFU, England’s governing body for rugby. She is also a research advisor for the Child Protection in Sport Unit and a member of the WRU Independent Safeguarding Advisory Group.

Latest research

The Swansea team have been supporting the WRU by sharing the latest research in this area to help them understand the wider landscape, and to advise on developing best practice, particularly in the community game and pertaining to parental involvement. Professor Camilla Knight has provided insights and feedback directly to the policy documents, as well as presenting at the WRU Integrity Symposium. Most recently, Dr Furusa has presented to Safeguarding and Integrity Staff within the WRU and is scheduled to share insights further with the WRU Independent Safeguarding Advisory Group and at their upcoming WRU Integrity Symposium. The team also helped shape a new set of resources developed by the WRU – and available online – which support the new safeguarding policy. These promote positive behaviour and provide a platform to set standards of role model behaviour. Together with their colleague Dr Tom Love, Professor Knight and Maita Furusa recently published research on how best to promote safe and enjoyable sporting experiences for young people.

Support

Professor Camilla Knight of Swansea University said: “Over the last 10 years we’ve developed a strong relationship with the Policy and Integrity Unit at the WRU. “This has provided an avenue to share our latest research and support the WRU in their desire to ensure that all young people have access to safe and enjoyable experiences playing rugby. It is particularly pleasing to see our research inform the development of their latest Safeguarding Policy and accompanying resources, which further ensure that all necessary and appropriate steps are taken to optimise young people’s rugby experiences.” Jeremy Rogers, Head of Policy and Integrity for the WRU, said: “It has been great to learn from the academics at Swansea and it is very encouraging that we’re already implementing some of the identified actions from Dr. Furusa’s research to support participants and volunteers. “One example of this is that one of the themes of our Safeguarding Roadshows was safeguarding governance and developing the club committee or board’s understanding of the role that they need to play in supporting Club Safeguarding Officers. “We are also supporting clubs to further embed safeguarding practice across the Welsh Rugby landscape through the development and implementation of specific Club Safeguarding Plans. “This is one of the key strategic objectives in the One Wales Strategy with the aim of building a safeguarding culture in Welsh Rugby through safe and inclusive environments.”

