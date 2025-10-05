URC Round 2 review: Hat-trick starlet Bowen puts smiles on Cardiff faces

Simon Thomas

Rising star Tom Bowen has been hailed as a “next level” finisher in the wake of his scintillating hat-trick for Cardiff in their BKT URC clash with Munster.

The 20-year-old winger completed his second half triple in the final play of the match at Limerick’s Thomond Park to earn Cardiff two bonus points from their 23-20 defeat.

After showing good pace to slide in for his opener, he then produced two stunning finishes, diving forward on the run to catch Callum Sheedy’s cross kick and scorching over in the last minute.

“That puts a smile on everybody’s face,” said Cardiff coach Corniel van Zyl.

“The way he finishes that second try was next level, to be fair, and I think that’s definitely one for the books. So well done to him.

“He’s just using the opportunity he gets and it’s great to see.”

‘Exciting’

Giving his assessment of Bowen, skipper Liam Belcher said: “He’s an exciting young prospect. I think the way we play suits his style.”

Reflecting on a game which saw Cardiff outscore Munster by four tries to three and lead three times, only to lose, Van Zyl said: “It’s a tough one to take.

“But the fight at the end was nice to see. The boys wanted to do it to get that fourth try and take two points out of it.

“Last year, we missed the play-offs by one point, so you need to grab it the whole season wherever you can, so that’s certainly a positive.

“The way the boys fight for the jersey and the enjoyment they show in doing that was unbelievable to see.”

Belcher added: “We got the two points from it which is obviously going to be key at the end of the season.

“So I can’t fault the boys’ effort. I thought we put the performance in and stuck in the fight.

“Just one or two things didn’t go our way and there were a few discipline issues.”

He concluded: “We talk about fight and enjoyment. We showed a lot of fight out there and enjoyment is playing the way we play. I thought we played some really nice stuff.

“It’s nice to see we can go away to places like this. We didn’t get the win, but we got two points and on another day you are winning that game.”

Dragons RFC also picked up two points from their 17-17 draw with Hollywoodbets Sharks at a wet and windy Rodney Parade as they came tantalisingly close to a first league victory in over a year.

They hammered away in the opposition 22 for some three minutes during an extended final play, only to spill the ball just short of the line.

Grit

“I felt for the group because there was a lot of grit, a lot of character,” said coach Filo Tiatia.

“We played for the last six or seven minutes with 14 players.

“It was definitely there for the taking with the last passage of play.

“We came pretty close, maybe just a metre from the line and it could have been a different story, but that’s footy.

“We have just got to be more clinical and take the opportunities and that was one, but there were many more that we had that we didn’t take.”

There was an option to go for a match-winning drop goal through fly-half Tinus de Beer at various points during the lengthy final play, but instead the hosts decided to keep going for the try, only to just miss out amid a dramatic ending.

“You could see Tinus was ready to go, he was in the pocket,” said Tiatia.

“But you really trust the players in making decisions on the field. It just didn’t go to his hands.

“We got to the edge and got momentum and put them under the pump.”

Drop goal

Asked whether there were any regrets about not going for the drop goal, try scoring co-captain Angus O’Brien said: “Maybe. We did speak about it, we thought about it.

“We were getting good momentum, good headway.”

Adding his thoughts, Player of the Match Rhodri Williams said: “It was there to be won towards the end. It was absolutely gutting not to get the win.

“We were up against a big physical team with a good set-piece in wet conditions, where they pride themselves up front, but I thought we managed that quite well. To be this disappointed with a draw against a good team in our league says a lot.”

While they missed out on the win, the Dragons have ended an 18-match losing run in the URC, having gone through a long barren spell since beating the Ospreys in the opening game of last season.

There were tries from No 8 Aaron Wainwright and full-back O’Brien, while new Tongan backs Fetuli Paea and Fine Inisi both impressed on their first starts for the region.

“We are heading in the right direction. I truly believe that,” said Tiatia.

“The players are working really hard. They are a tight group, they scrap for each other.”

For the second weekend in a row, the Ospreys led at half-time out in South Africa, only to be beaten in the end, losing 26-10 to the Stormers in Cape Town.

Reflecting on their two-match tour, which also featured a loss to the Bulls in Pretoria where they scored six tries, head coach Mark Jones said: “We have got a great group of men here that are hurting.

‘Growth’

“To come to South Africa and be disappointed in a huddle that you haven’t won two games, that is real growth for us.

“If the matches had been 65 minutes long, we could have quite arguably won them.

“We have come to South Africa and won before, but it’s probably the best we have been in terms of consistency over the two games. Before, we have won one and then had a bit of a blow out in the other one.

“In these two games, we have been very consistent in both, we have been right in there and the opposition teams have had to work right up to the 80th minute.

“The fight of the players is always something we say is the price of entry and we have got a group of individuals that really care about each other and work for each other.”

As for the Scarlets, their game against Connacht in Galway was postponed due to travel disruption and flight cancellations caused by Storm Amy.