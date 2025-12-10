US social media proposal slammed by fan group ahead of World Cup

Jamie Gardner, Press Association Chief Sports Reporter

A plan to require supporters travelling to the United States for the World Cup to disclose information about their social media accounts has been described as “profoundly unacceptable”.

Tourists from 42 countries – including the UK – which use the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) as part of the visa waiver programme are set to be obliged to provide information about accounts they have held in the last five years in their applications.

Previously it had been optional to provide the information.

Ronan Evain, the executive director of Football Supporters Europe, criticised the proposed change.

“The US government’s announced plans are profoundly unacceptable,” he said in a statement issued to the Press Association.

“Freedom of expression and the right to privacy are universal human rights. No football fan surrenders those rights just because they cross a border.

“This policy introduces a chilling atmosphere of surveillance that directly contradicts the welcoming, open spirit the World Cup is meant to embody, and it must be withdrawn immediately.”

The proposal follows an executive order from United States president Donald Trump in February which seeks “to ensure that all aliens seeking admission to the United States, or who are already in the United States, are vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible”.

US Customs and Border Protection has been contacted for comment.