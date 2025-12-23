US TV host Martha Stewart joins Snoop Dogg as minority owner of Swansea City AFC

US TV host and cook book author Martha Stewart has become a minority owner of Swansea City AFC.

The lifestyle and homemaking expert, 84, joins rapper Snoop Dogg and Croatian footballer Luka Modric as part-owners of the Championship club.

On Friday she attended the club’s victory over Welsh rivals Wrexham, a football team co-owned by US actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac.

Following the match she posted an image showing movie character Deadpool, played by Reynolds, getting beaten up a swan, which is the mascot of Swansea.

The Instagram post said: “We had a wonderful time last night in Swansea, Wales where we witnessed the ‘swans’ win a tough one against Wrexham 2-1. Now off to London to see Liverpool play Tottenham.”

Stewart and Snoop Dogg, 54, are friends and hosted a show together called Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, where they invite celebrity guests to partake in culinary challenges.

Majority owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen said on the club’s official website: “I am sure many of you will have seen that Martha Stewart was among those in attendance (on Friday).

“Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest.

“But we are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club.

“We are very excited to welcome Martha on board, and we know experiencing Friday night’s game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation for being part of Swansea City.”