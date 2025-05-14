Van der Merwe’s ambition burning brightly as he takes on Springboks great

Simon Thomas

Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe will have the perfect opportunity to press his case for a Springboks call-up when he takes on the Hollywoodbets Sharks in Durban this weekend.

That will likely see him going head to head with the man currently in possession of the South African No 2 jersey, double World Cup winner Bongi Mbonambi.

It will also be a chance for Van der Merwe to help the Scarlets reach the BKT URC Play-Offs as they look to build on last Sunday’s historic victory over the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg.

The Nelspruit-born forward was selected for the Springboks’ wider alignment camp in February of last year when he was with the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs, but he is yet to play for his country.

Given his outstanding form, you would have to think he is in with a shout of another call up. He has been one of the signings of the season, making a huge impact with his ball carrying, his work at the breakdown and his all round physicality.

International rugby

The 28-year-old readily admits that playing international rugby remains a big ambition.

“I think as a child, any South African watching the game, with the Springboks doing well, everyone wants to play for that team, just like people in Wales who grew up watching their team,” he said.

“So everyone wants to play for their nation. It’s definitely a thing I am going for, but I focus on the next thing which is helping the Scarlets where I can. Then, through that, I hope the Springbok coaches can see what I bring and see that I have the talent to be there.

“My goal is to get into international rugby. Everyone hopes for that. I just go out and play the best I can every single day. Hopefully that’s enough.”

Van der Merwe, who was with the Cheetahs for eight years, spent a month on loan at the Ospreys last season, making one appearance, before returning to Wales on a permanent move to the Scarlets.

“It was a very easy decision because it felt like my career was standing still in South Africa,” he said.

“I’d had a few injury problems and the Cheetahs weren’t involved in the top competitions. They were out of Super Rugby and out of the URC.

“I had planned to go overseas for a couple of years, so when the Scarlets came and gave me an offer, I couldn’t refuse.

“It was a good opportunity to be somewhere where I could get some game-time and show what I have against the big teams. It was a chance to improve my rugby and I was grateful for that.

“If you get an opportunity, some players take it, some players lose out. I think I have taken it with both hands. I am doing well and the coaches are backing me. Hopefully I can keep performing in this Scarlets jersey and show people what I am.

“I have enjoyed it so much here. The guys are very nice. They let me in quickly and just showed me the ropes. Everyone has been so welcoming. They made it so easy for me. It’s become a home from home and my rugby has improved a lot.

“I love playing with the boys. It’s a great side with amazing characters and thanks also to the fans. They help us do what we want to do.

“We can build a really good team here. I think the Scarlets are going to be in a good place in the next five years with all the youngsters coming up. There is something building here.”

Showdown

Having shared in the 32-19 victory over the Lions at Ellis Park, Van der Merwe is now after another South African scalp as he prepares for Saturday’s showdown with the Sharks and the 77-cap Mbonambi.

“I think about winning every game. That’s my mentality. I am very competitive,” he said.

“My character is to stand and fight and never give up.

“I look to get stuck in, slotting into the big five forward game, while also being like an extra back rower in the loose, so mixing it up really.”

The Scarlets will go into the weekend in sixth place after four successive bonus point victories in the league. A win over the Sharks in their final regular season match would guarantee them a spot in the play-offs, while they have a good chance of progressing even if they lose.

“From day one, we have been competitive,” said Van der Merwe, who is contracted through to the summer of 2026.

“We had a few narrow losses, but we are starting to click as a team. Everyone is playing their part.”

