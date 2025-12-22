Veteran Ball boost Scarlets after surprise return

Simon Thomas

Jake Ball rejoined the Scarlets wanting to say thank you to the club that gave him everything – and he is certainly doing just that.

He was a virtual unknown when he first arrived from Australia in 2012, but over the next nine years he was to become one of the most recognisable figures in Welsh rugby.

The big man with the big beard established himself as a key figure in the Scarlets’ second row, helping them win the league title in 2017 and reach the final once again the following year.

There was also the little matter of 50 caps for Wales, as he shared in the 2019 Grand Slam and figured in two World Cups. Although he was born in Ascot, England, and moved to Australia as a teenager, he was eligible through his north Walian father and wore the three feathers with pride and distinction.

After making more than 130 appearances in the Scarlets’ second row, Ball moved back to Australia in 2021 and then spent four years with Green Rockets Tokatsu in Japan.

Just over 12 months ago, he announced he was going to hang up his boots at the end of the season, but it proved to be a very short retirement as he rejoined the Scarlets over the summer.

He has been making an increasing impact since his return, producing arguably his best display of the campaign in last Friday’s 21-17 BKT URC victory over Cardiff Rugby at the Arms Park where he spearheaded a heroic defensive effort, ending up as the game’s top tackler with 19.

Now he will be looking to make his physical presence felt in another festive Welsh derby, with the Ospreys the visitors to Llanelli on Boxing Day for a fixture that always sets the pulses racing.

It’s been some journey for the 34-year-old, as he readily acknowledges.

“It’s been a crazy time really. I came out and said I was retiring and, off the back of that, I had a few people reaching out saying ‘Is that the right move?’

“I left Japan early due to family reasons, so I didn’t see out my rugby the way I envisaged. Then an opportunity came up to come back and play here which was great. It’s almost like it was meant to be.

“It’s been awesome and I’m really enjoying it. I think the whole environment is a really positive one. It’s been the right move.”

‘Thank you’

Ball, who has now taken his Scarlets appearances up to 140, continued: “It was an opportunity to come back and play where I started my career. For me, that was a big part of it.

“The club gave me everything when I look back. They gave me my shot to play and that earnt me international honours.

“Now I want to deliver some performances to say thank you.

“I think I’ve still got a heap to offer. Age is just a number.

“I’ve always worked hard and trained hard. A big part for me is being able to show what work I put in and play some quality rugby.

“I’ll play as long as I enjoy it. For me, that’s the biggest thing. If I’m enjoying it, playing well and it’s the best thing for me and my family, then I’ll keep playing. That’s what I think it is all about.”

Having been separated from his family for long periods over the past few years amid Covid and his spell in Japan, father-of-four Ball is delighted to have them back together again in Wales.

“That was a huge part for me,” he said.

“My boys are five and seven now. They came out and watched me play once in Japan, but they weren’t of an age where they could remember anything.

“They are both playing rugby now at Loughor. They are loving it.”

Japan

Looking back on his time in Japan, he says: “The game is quick out there, no doubt about that. It’s a different style of play.

“They don’t kick the ball out. It was a bit of an adjustment, but an exciting brand of rugby to play.

“I think I’ve grown a lot and improved as a player through my time out there. I did a fair bit of coaching over there which I thoroughly enjoyed, creating lineout systems.

“Experiencing Japan and playing over there was awesome and I learned a lot.

“I’m also big into health and longevity, so seeing a different culture and how the Japanese do things was fascinating, how they eat, how they present themselves and how they take on knowledge.”

Nutrition

Nutrition is a big focus for the 6ft 6ins, 19st Ball who has started his own supplement company.

“What you eat affects certain markers which also affects performance,” he says.

“For a long period, I wasn’t functioning at my best. At the time, you think it’s normal, but certainly for me it wasn’t normal. I didn’t realise that until I started changing things.

“I used to train flat out, do a session and then I’d feel really tired and want to go to sleep. Sometimes I’d eat certain meals and that would make me feel tired.

“I guess I started really paying attention to that and changing and altering things, structuring my day the right way and timing carbohydrates.

“I started eating a lot of eggs, cholesterol, red meat, a lot of Greek yoghurt and quite a lot of fruit like berries.”

The diet definitely seems to be working given the way the big fella is performing on his return to west Wales.