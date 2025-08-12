Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Veteran striker Kayleigh Barton announces retirement

12 Aug 2025 1 minute read
Wales’ Kayleigh Barton scores from the penalty spot and celebrates 1-1 during the UEFA Women’s Nations League, Group A4 match between Wales and Sweden. Photo Ashley Crowden/FAW

Wales striker Kayleigh Barton has announced her retirement from playing.

Barton scored 22 goals in 89 international appearances and played for Cardiff, Yeovil, Chieti Calcio Femminile in Italy, Brighton and Charlton during her club career.

Euro 2025

The 37-year-old featured in all three of Wales’ games at Euro 2025 in Switzerland last month.

“International football… What a journey it’s been. I’ve experienced incredible highs and tough lows, but those moments are what made this path so special,” said Barton, who will be taking up an assistant coaching role with Wales Women Under-17s.

