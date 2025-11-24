Vítor Matos appointed as Swansea City’s new head coach

Vítor Matos has been appointed Swansea City’s new head coach on a deal running until the summer of 2029, the Championship club has confirmed.

The 37-year-old arrives from Portuguese side Marítimo, where he took his first senior managerial job earlier this year. He previously spent four years at Liverpool as elite development coach, working closely with Jürgen Klopp’s first-team staff.

Matos watched from the stands on Saturday as Swansea suffered a 3–0 defeat at Bristol City, a result that left the club 20th in the Championship. He will take charge for the first time in Tuesday’s home match against Derby County.

Swansea chief executive Tom Gorringe said Matos had emerged as the outstanding candidate after an extensive recruitment process.

“We spoke to a range of candidates and Vítor was the clear stand-out with a cohesive plan of how to take our squad forward and improve,” Gorringe said.

“Vítor has spent over a decade working at elite clubs and has been a trusted figure for some of the best coaches operating in the modern game.

“He is committed to playing an attacking brand of football, and to developing players technically and tactically. We are sure supporters are going to enjoy watching his Swansea team in action.”

Matos replaces Alan Sheehan, who was dismissed earlier this month. Swansea had targeted IFK Värnamo’s Kim Hellberg as their preferred successor, but after the Swede opted for Middlesbrough the club moved quickly to secure Matos.

Backroom changes

The appointment triggers backroom changes. Interim boss Darren O’Dea, who oversaw the weekend defeat, has left the club along with coach Richard Stearman. Swansea said they are now working with Matos to assemble a new coaching team “that provides the support and expertise to give him the best chance of being successful”.

Club legend Leon Britton has joined the staff on a short-term basis to assist during the transition, while veteran midfielder Joe Allen will also contribute to the setup as Matos settles into his first job in UK senior football.