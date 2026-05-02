Vitor Matos confident of keeping top scorer Zan Vipotnik at Swansea

Swansea boss Vitor Matos says he is confident the Championship’s top scorer Zan Vipotnik will still be at the club next season.

The 23-goal striker waved to supporters as he left the pitch following the Swans’ 3-1 win over Charlton, fuelling speculation of a summer departure, but Matos refused to read anything into the gesture.

“I don’t know how many times he waved – if it was just once or twice or three times – I don’t know,” Matos added.

“But I waved as well and for sure I’ll be here.

“I think it was just a nice way to finish off the season. I always say I’m quite confident with everything and having Vipi back, yes, I’m really confident on that as well.”

Matos expects Vipotnik’s fellow striker Adam Idah to become a “massive player” for the club next season.

The Republic of Ireland international scored a quickfire brace off the bench in the victory over Charlton.

“We knew we could count on Adam Idah after he returned from injury,” said Matos.

“He has a lot of things to offer – his physicality, his presence, it is really good.

“He needed to adapt to the style here, be much more involved without the ball and offering a much more clear idea of how to press.

“But he’s buying into that and that just gives him a nice energy as well.

“I am really happy for him and he has a good scoring record.

“When we have had a pre-season and then he starts, we can count with him and he will be a massive player for us.”

Idah’s contribution proved decisive in a game that lacked intensity for long periods.

After a low-key first half Swansea eventually found a breakthrough when Idah fired home from close range in the 74th minute.

Charlton briefly responded through Miles Leaburn, but Idah struck again eight minutes later before a superb late free-kick from Leo Walta sealed the points.

Aggressive

While Swansea finished strongly, securing a second consecutive mid-table finish with an improved points tally, the mood in the away camp was more reflective.

Bos Nathan Jones admitted his side fell short of the required standard, particularly in their approach.

“We weren’t aggressive early on,” said Jones, whose team ended the campaign with just one win in nine matches.

“We looked tired. As soon as we turned the ball over, it looked like we could concede.

“This group is working hard every day, grafting. But we are behind teams in terms of talent, quality, man for man.

“We have to get better, we know that. We have to get better on every single level.”