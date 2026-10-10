Vitor Matos delighted as Swansea ‘reconnect’ to win after international break

Press Association Sport Staff

Vitor Matos was pleased to see Swansea overcome their limited preparations to strengthen their position at the top of the Championship with a 2-1 comeback win over Norwich.

Second-half goals from Moussa Yeo in the 49th minute and Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah in the 59th wiped out Jacob Wright’s strike just before the half-hour mark.

It was the third time Swansea had come from behind this season to win, following fightbacks at Stoke and Lincoln, and after West Ham’s draw the previous night it enabled them to cement top spot in the table.

“We started well but lacked a little bit of precision in the first half in some situations. It was something that we could easily improve,” said Swansea boss Matos.

“Then we suffered, bounced back quite well and improved a lot in the second half in terms of rhythm and intensity. I’m really happy with the boys and it was really important for us to win more than anything.

“Players had been flying around because of the international break, joining on the last days of training as well before the game. It’s not the easiest way to prepare, not only for us but of course for a lot of teams in the league.

“It’s always important to get results after an international break, and this was quite a long one. I wasn’t concerned about us losing momentum, I was more concerned in terms of the quality of our game.

“The players have come back to play three games in eight days, so there’s not a lot of time to train. It’s all about trying to reconnect everyone.”

Shortly after notching his fourth goal of the season against his first club, Idah limped out of the action and could be a doubt ahead of Tuesday’s visit to Millwall. Then Matos’ men welcome West Ham to the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday for a vitally important game.

It was a fourth defeat in a row in all competitions for Norwich, who have now conceded 19 goals in nine league matches. This was their fourth defeat in five away games in the Championship and manager Philippe Clement is looking forward to back-to-back home games next week against Southampton and Portsmouth.

“It was frustrating not to get at least a point out of the game. I thought the first half we were in control and one team wasn’t better than the other,” said Clement.

“We scored a really good goal from a collective attack and that was a good way to go into half-time. You could feel that their fans were getting nervous at the end of the first half because they were not creating many chances, which they normally do.

“In some moments we should have won more duels and maybe some players came out thinking too much about the result and freezing a bit. We didn’t have the same intensity as in the first half.

“That’s why I made changes after we went 2-1 down. In the last half-hour we stepped up again and we had two really good chances to make it 2-2.

“We were much better organised than in the Bolton game last time out and we need to keep building from here. If we keep on pushing, keep on growing in confidence, then the results will come.”

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