Vitor Matos hails Swansea’s mentality after ‘important’ win over Bristol City

Swansea boss Vitor Matos believes the battling 1-0 win over Bristol City was the sort of performance that could prove crucial if they are to mount a serious challenge for the Championship play-offs.

Zan Vipotnik’s first-half goal fired the Swans to a seventh victory in their last eight fixtures at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

The Slovenian was once again in the right place at the right time, lashing home from close range after 26 minutes to earn the home side all three points.

It was a 16th league goal of the season for the Championship’s leading marksman, his 12th goal in 16 home league appearances and his sixth goal in his last four home games.

“I think the desire we showed, the hunger, the mentality, the idea of holding nothing back – that mindset was massive today,” said Matos.

“The boys did a really good performance. We’ve put in similar performances like today already in the past as well.

“I think that’s quite important to have because these games can decide positions as well in the table. We were able to compete, we were able to get the three points, so really happy for everyone.”

Bristol City will count themselves unfortunate to have left South Wales empty-handed as they had the better of the chances and were also twice denied by the woodwork, while Swansea’s goal – the hosts’ only real chance of the match – came from the direct result of some of their own defensive misfortune.

Sinclair Armstrong saw a seventh-minute effort strike the post for the visitors but, despite having looked the more likely to break the deadlock, it was Swansea who did so in the 26th minute with a somewhat fortuitous goal.

Determination

Robins left-back Neto Borges got up to try and beat Eom Ji-sung to Gustavo Nunes’ ball in from the right, but only succeeded in diverting a header into the path of Vipotnik, who slammed home beyond Radek Vitek from point-blank range.

That moment proved decisive, with Swansea keeper Lawrence Vigouroux denying Delano Burgzorg in the second half while substitute Emil Riis Jacobsen rattled the crossbar.

“We expected a difficult game here, that was crystal clear, but at the same time we have to have a different determination in the final third,” said Robins head coach Gerhard Struber, who was serving a touchline ban and had to watch the game from the stands

“I think this was a little bit the missing link. They have, in the end, one chance and they use it. I think we controlled the game in a good way but we need more numbers in the final third.

“When we have a big chance we have to use it. I think everything is really close in every single game but in these moments you have to be ready.”