Vitor Matos pleased to see Swansea take their chances in win at Watford

Swansea showed further encouraging signs of their revival under Vitor Matos with a deserved 2-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road and he was pleased to see them take their chances in the second half.

Goals from Marko Stamenic and substitute Josh Key gave the visitors just a second away win under their Portuguese coach.

Matos said: “We started with good aggression but Watford took control and pushed us back, which hasn’t happened a lot since I have been here. Watford have a really good team and a really good squad as well.

“But we coped, we suffered together as a team and then in the second half we were able to score when we created chances. I think that was the key.

“The foundations are getting settled. We need to keep performing like we have been and to be clinical and efficient. And to have a little bit of luck at the right moment. Score with the right opportunity at the right moment.”

Watford squandered a number of chances in the first half, but what will concern manager Javi Gracia was the meekness of their response after falling behind.

The only show of attitude from the hosts was a two-handed shove on Liam Cullen that earned substitute Nestory Irankunda a straight red card in injury time.

After seeing his side fail to win for a fourth successive Championship game, Gracia raised questions about his future at the club by insisting he wants to speak to the Watford owners at the earliest opportunity.

Gracia said: “I know that my job is to prepare the players during this busy schedule. It’s a demanding league. Some players are injured and we don’t have many other options playing.

“We try to manage this situation, but what we are doing on the pitch and off the pitch at the moment is not enough.

“I want to speak to the owners about everything, what is happening in the future, everything. We have to know clearly where we are going.

“I want to speak to them today if I can. I think that you have to do things as soon as possible.

“After Swansea scored the first goal, we did not have any more power to continue doing the same things as we had.

“We are in a very difficult moment. The last results speak about the team. There are moments in games when we are competing well, but we are not consistent enough to get the results that we want.

“At this moment I am really, really disappointed and I only want to speak with the owners to know how they feel in this moment because I am really disappointed with the level of the team and the situation of the team. And the future of the team as well. That is something I want to speak about.

“We are not as optimistic as we were with the atmosphere in the team now. This moment something has to change.”