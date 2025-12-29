Vitor Matos: There is more to come from Swansea striker Zan Vipotnik

Swansea boss Vitor Matos believes there is still more to come from top scorer Zan Vipotnik after he grabbed the only goal in a 1-0 win at Oxford.

Slovenia international Vipotnik headed in Josh Tymon’s cross in the 14th minute – his 12th goal of the season.

Matos said: “The goal came from a second phase of a set piece, which is really important, so I was really pleased with the goal.

“The effort Zan put in the whole game was great. We all love him and there’s more to come out of him I think.

“We had the right mentality on the pitch and the right desire.

“We’ve had two difficult away games, Coventry and Oxford, and this was a massive win for us.

“The concentration of the team was brilliant.

“I think there were moments in the first half where we struggled a little bit, but in the second half we did really well with our defending and were very concentrated, putting pressure on them and keeping compact at the same time. We also had moments with the ball.

“I liked a lot of things about us in terms of performance and mentality, there are still things to improve of course.

“It’s not about having a first away win for me, it’s about the team having the right mindset. We need to keep pushing and moving forward.”

Oxford’s interim manager Craig Short admitted his team just did not show up in the way they had in their 2-1 win over Southampton on Boxing Day.

Aggressive

He said: “After 15 minutes, probably even less than that, I was thinking I shouldn’t have gone with the same team.

“Our physical stats against Southampton were the best we’ve had all season but I wanted to go for two wins, not maybe grind out a draw, especially with the two games we’ve got coming up.

“I wanted to make sure we started on the front foot again, and for the five players who came in for Boxing Day I wanted to build on their confidence as well.

“But we never really got to grips with it, and I thought their press was very aggressive.

“We didn’t take care enough after working so hard to turn the ball over, or we chose the wrong pass.

“They’re all flat in the dressing room, we’ve got to give them a lift – that’s the challenge in the next few days.

“The lads themselves know they didn’t do themselves justice.

“If we’d scored at the end it would have been nicking a draw really because they were the superior side tonight.

“It’s been a busy and stressful few days for me but I’m getting ready to go again at Ipswich.

“We’re being tested physically and mentally and we’re in a massive battle – but we knew that.

“We lost out physically in duels tonight, which disappointed me.”