Vote now: Should Rob Page be sacked as Wales manager
After a draw with 203rd ranked Gibraltar and a 4-0 defeat away to Slovakia, Rob Page is under enormous pressure.
Wales fans took their anger out on the beleaguered boss after defeat in Trnava.
Chants of ‘In transition’ could be heard as Page and his players went to applaud the Welsh supporters after the game at the Anton Malatinský Stadium.
Page was appointed permanent manager after the World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine in June 2022, but Wales have since won only five times in 22 games.
The pressure has cranked up on Page since Wales missed out on this summer’s European Championship, and two June friendlies have proved nothing short of a disaster for him.
Some of those supporters had called for Page to be sacked, but the manager insisted that he was focused on the future and determined to blood young players ahead of the Nations League campaign in the autumn.
Vote here if you think the Wales boss should resign or stay on in the role.
The poll runs until Wednesday 12 June and the result will be published after 6 pm.
