Wainwright aiming for derby day double

Simon Thomas

Having just ended one long losing run, Aaron Wainwright is now looking to do the double.

Back in July, he starred at No 8 as Wales beat Japan 31-22 in Kobe to halt a barren 18-match streak.

Now he’s aiming to break an even longer hoodoo when he takes the field for Dragons RFC against Cardiff Rugby at Rodney Parade on Friday evening (7.45pm).

The Dragons have lost their last 20 league matches against their east Wales rivals – a sequence stretching back to December 2014.

“Obviously, it’s not something to be incredibly proud of, having a record like that against them,” admitted Wainwright.

“In my head, going through that period we’ve gone through with Wales, being able to put that to bed, that’s sort of a similar mindset going into this weekend.

“That would be a very nice double. Hopefully, I’m looking forward to doing that on Friday night.

“Bad things will come to an end.”

‘Awesome’

The Newport-born Wainwright, who turned 28 last month, continued: “We have spoken about what this fixture means to us.

“I have been at this club all my career, and I haven’t beaten Cardiff, so that’s definitely an achievement I want to get this weekend. If we can do that, it will be a great result.

“It’s an awesome fixture to be involved in. At the start of the season, the derbies are always the ones you look at and pinpoint in the fixture list.

“It’s a good game in the calendar to be involved in, so I am really looking forward to it.

“There’s always going to be that edge to a derby. You are playing against people you have been in international squads with, people you are friendly with, but you still want to win. You are not friends come game day, so there is always that edge to it for me.”

Insight

The Dragons now have a number of former Cardiff players in their ranks, with the likes of Thomas Young, Dillon Lewis, Tinus de Beer, Seb Davies, and Mackenzie Martin having come on board over the summer, joining another ex-Arms Park man in Shane Lewis-Hughes.

So what insight have they added to the pre-match discussion?

“They have brought a little bit around what Cardiff’s mindset will be going into the game in that they will be backing themselves and have that edge about them that they think they can just turn up and roll over us,” said Wainwright.

“We have to take that personally, not get caught up too much in the emotions of it, but just have that in the back of our minds.

“They are our local rivals, and they are coming to do a job on us. It’s our home patch; hopefully, we will have a massive crowd behind us, supporting us. It’s on us to get the job done.

“We are going to have to play smart and, when we have our moments to attack, let’s take them and be clinical and be brave. Let’s take points and keep the scoreboard ticking over. If we do that, hopefully we will get a result.”

‘Powerful’

The 6ft 2ins, 17st 11lbs Wainwright has scored tries in both of his URC outings to date this season – against Ulster Rugby and the Hollywoodbets Sharks – so how does he view his form?

“There is always stuff to improve on, but I am enjoying playing,” replies the former footballer who was on the books of Cardiff City as a teenager.

“I am feeling good, feeling fit, strong, powerful.”

The 59-cap back rower, who also has vast experience on the blindside flank, looks odds on to be included in the Wales squad for the autumn internationals when new head coach Steve Tandy announces his selection on Tuesday.

“We had one or two training sessions at the Vale and Steve came in and introduced himself to the group, which I thought was a really nice touch,” he said.

“I think getting out there and having that relationship with the regions is really important. He has shown that already, so I am looking forward to seeing what he brings.

“Off the back of a much-needed win in Japan, hopefully we can take that into the autumn and go into it with a bit of momentum.”