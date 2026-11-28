Simon Thomas

Going into a campaign, coaches and players are often asked by the media about what would constitute success.

They generally tend to shy away from setting a target in terms of wins, talking more about performances and moving their game forward.

So it’s hard to know exactly what Steve Tandy and Co would have had in mind as a realistic goal ahead of the autumn leg of the Nations Championship.

But it’s pretty safe to say they would have settled for three wins and a narrow defeat from their four matches.

What’s certain is that Welsh fans would have definitely done so.

If you had known that was going to be the outcome, you would have assumed the narrow loss would have come against New Zealand.

But that’s where expectations were exceeded beyond the wildest of dreams.

This autumn adventure will always be remembered for that first victory over the All Blacks in 73 years and the hope is it will prove to have been a watershed moment for this Wales side.

Tandy’s team have undoubtedly made huge strides over the past month as illustrated by the two games that started and finished the November programme.

Three weeks ago, they stuttered to an unconvincing 28-21 win over Japan at the Principality Stadium amid a performance plagued by lineout issues.

Today, against the same opponents on the neutral turf of Twickenham, the margin of victory was 30 points rather than seven.

That provides a neat summary of the progress that has been made during a hugely encouraging campaign which has provided genuine optimism for the future.

If you include the Barbarians fixture back in June, Wales have now won six of their last nine games.

Following on from a torrid two years which had included a run of 18 straight Test defeats, that is some turnaround.

It could and perhaps should have been a clean sweep this autumn with the one frustration being the failure to take their chances against Australia.

But what this campaign has shown above all is Wales are now once again competitive on the world stage, mixing it with the big guns and putting away opponents below them in the rankings.

As well as the collective improvement, there have also been plenty of plusses on the individual front.

In particular, solutions have been provided when it comes to what were seen as problem positions.

The one which always generates the most debate in Welsh rugby is outside-half and the performances of Sam Costelow have been a real positive there.

Benefiting from having a run at No 10, he has visibly grown in confidence and there was a real spring in his step from the outset this afternoon.

Amid the rain soaked surroundings, he brought astute tactical control and organisation, with his pinpoint kicking setting up two of Wales’ tries.

He made the right calls in terms of when to pass, when to run and when to kick and that’s pretty much the blueprint of what you want from your fly-half.

In selecting him as Player of the Match, former Wales and Lions centre Jamie Roberts was glowing in his praise.

“His decision making in how to play the conditions was a real lesson in playing wet weather Test rugby,” said Roberts.

“It was a fabulous performance by him.”

Another position which had been something of a cause for concern was tighthead prop and the situation was exacerbated when the vastly experienced Tomas Francis suffered a knee injury in training.

But young Archie Griffin rose to the occasion and rose to the challenge, emerging as arguably the biggest plus of the autumn.

Starting all four matches, he was solid in the scrum and also got through a huge amount of work around the park, racking up the tackles and carrying with real purpose, earning his reward with a brace of tries.

Similarly, there had been something of a question mark over full-back.

The experiment of playing Louis Rees-Zammit there hadn’t really worked and had been ditched.

That meant reverting to Blair Murray and concerns had been expressed over whether he was too small for the role at 5ft 8ins and 11st 11lbs.

But he wasn’t exposed in the air and held his own defensively, while his work in attack was outstanding.

He’s a constant threat in broken play with his elusive running and his gas, demonstrating the latter by winning the race for his try today.

The 25-year-old must be a nightmare to defend against, possessing the kind of X-Factor that gets supporters out of their seats.

On top of that, he has some left peg on him, with his late clearing kick against the All Blacks being one of the highlights of the past month.

Murray returning at No 15 has coincided with Rees-Zammit going back to the wing and that too was a big success.

The Bristol man has been back to his razor sharp best – seriously rapid and leaving defenders in his wake – with his outside break against Australia setting up arguably the try of the campaign for Murray.

Another position which had provoked much debate was the centre.

For a year or so, the Wales coaches had been wedded to the idea of employing a second playmaker at 12.

But it bucked the trend of modern-day Test rugby and hadn’t really worked, with the public clamouring for a change in direction and for a bigger man to be selected at inside centre.

The popular opinion was that the 6ft 4ins, 17st 5lbs Eddie James should be utilised there, but the management were adamant that they saw him as a 13.

However, they did alter course by going for the similarly sizable Max Llewellyn – 6ft 5ins, 16st 12lbs – alongside him.

It was a change of policy which worked, as illustrated by the pair being selected in tandem for all four matches.

Gloucester’s Llewellyn did a steady job at 12, making the hard yards and the hard tackles, while also showing an ability to breach the line, notably with the way he broke a tackle and fed James ahead of Josh Adams’ second try.

His caps have come intermittently since he made his Test debut in 2023, but he is another who will have benefited from a run in the side.

As for James, he has vindicated the belief of the coaches that he is at his most effective at 13.

The 24-year-old has been an absolute beast on both sides of the ball.

We all know about his strength as a carrier and his eye for a break, but it’s in defence where he has perhaps excelled above all.

He occupies just about the most important position on the pitch defensively, given the job an outside centre has to do from a point of view of organisation and communication.

Over the past month, he has fulfilled those duties superbly, with his try saving tackle on Anton Lienert-Brown in the win over New Zealand being the absolute highlight.

It was the finest last ditch effort by a player in a Welsh shirt since Sam Warburton lassoed Manu Tuilagi in the 2012 Triple Crown game at Twickenham.

Speaking of Twickers, that was the setting as James revealed a further string to his bow in this afternoon’s victory over Japan.

Twice he showed off his footballing skills to set up tries, first kicking ahead for Murray to pounce and then chipping over the top for Adams to win another race.

A further position where there was concern was scrum-half in terms of the reliance on Tomos Williams.

Livewire

So it was good to see Reuben Morgan-Williams given an opportunity to start and take his chance.

He was a real livewire presence, providing a solid service, kicking accurately, claiming one try and only being denied a second because of a knock-on in the build-up.

He started and finished the touchdown that was allowed with his box-kick creating the opening and his dart delivering the score.

Coming on the back of Tomos Williams having one of his best attacking games in a Welsh shirt against New Zealand, it means things are looking pretty bright at No 9.

The list of playing positives goes on.

New dad James Botham backed up his immense Man of the Match performance against New Zealand with another tireless display today as he showed his versatility by moving across from the blindside to the openside.

He made a record 39 tackles, knocking down an endless succession of Japanese players, once again demonstrating the physicality in the contact area which makes him such a valuable asset.

Fellow back rower Jac Morgan confirmed his class through the campaign, showcasing his relentless all-round game with his carrying, his defence and his work over the ball.

He also paraded his finishing prowess, rounding things off in style with two close quarter tries after coming on as a sub against Japan this afternoon.

Then there was the workhorse shift from second row Dafydd Jenkins who started all four games and added 35 more tackles to the 38 he posted against New Zealand.

Lastly, a word for the skipper, with Dewi Lake having been an inspirational presence, leading the way with his carrying while wearing his heart firmly on his sleeve.

Overall, what’s really encouraging is there are now two or even three players providing quality options in each position, with decent depth developing less than a year out from the World Cup.

Smart

What also came out of today’s finals weekend encounter is evidence that Wales are now playing smart and showing an ability to adapt.

Faced with the rain and a slippery ball, they played exactly the right game for the conditions.

Whereas Japan looked to go through the phases in the middle third of the pitch and almost inevitably coughed up possession as a result, Wales would go through one or two phases before putting boot to ball.

The tactic worked perfectly with their first five tries all stemming from kicks.

Setting the tone, their opener featured two precision kicks from Costelow.

Faced with slow ball, he first put up a bomb, enabling Ellis Mee to win the aerial contest, and then sent an inch perfect cross-kick into the arms of the grateful Adams.

It was then James’ turn to act as provider with his well-placed nudges up field allowing Murray and Adams to pounce, ahead of Morgan-Williams boxing the ball prior to his own try.

That made it 26-0 at the break and the fifth touchdown also followed a precise kick as Costelow’s cross field effort towards Mee earned an attacking lineout with Morgan breaking off a patiently built maul to score.

Showing his own versatility by packing down at No 8, Morgan completed his double by burrowing over off a tap penalty.

Clinical

All in all, Wales were suitably pragmatic and also recaptured the clinical edge which had eluded them against Australia.

In addition, they replicated the kind of huge defensive effort which had secured the famous win over New Zealand.

Japan had 65 per cent of both the territory and the possession, but as ever it’s not how much ball you have but what you do with it – or what the opposition allows you to do.

Given the conditions, it was arguably the kind of day when it was best not to have the ball, especially when your defence is as well organised and resolute as Wales’ has become.

So it’s another win and, all in all, it has been a very positive autumn – and that sounds like success to me.