Wales and Northern Ireland play out friendly draw at Cardiff City Stadium

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales and Northern Ireland shared a 1-1 friendly draw at Cardiff City Stadium as they tried to get World Cup heartbreak out of their system.

Jamie Donley raised hopes of a first Northern Ireland victory in this fixture since Noel Brotherston’s winner at Ninian Park 46 years ago.

But Sorba Thomas secured a share of the spoils with an equaliser straight after the interval, extending Wales’ unbeaten run against their visitors to 10 games – five wins and five draws.

UEFA had insisted Thursday’s beaten play-off semi-finalists – Wales had lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Northern Ireland to Italy – met each other in a match ridiculed by many as a waste of time.

Unsurprisingly, there were empty seats for a fixture that had been officially declared a sell-out weeks ago.

In the event, it was a decent contest but one that inevitably lacked the edge and jeopardy of a more meaningful affair.

Both sides made inevitable changes from Thursday but perhaps not as many as might have been expected.

Wales made five alterations with Thomas, Ben Cabango, Josh Sheehan and Lewis Koumas included and Cardiff’s Joel Colwill getting his first senior international start on his home ground.

Harry Wilson took the armband with Ethan Ampadu among the substitutes.

Northern Ireland gave Patrick Kelly his first start in midfield as Ciaron Brown and Eoin Toal came into the defence and Conor Hazard replaced Pierce Charles in goal.

The two nations last met at Euro 2016 when an unfortunate Gareth McAuley own goal settled the tie in Wales’ favour.

Northern Ireland were almost punished by another lapse inside seven minutes after Koumas seized on Isaac Price’s wayward pass and warmed the hands of Hazard.

Price was more productive at the other end, flashing a cross into the corridor of uncertainty that evaded everyone, before the visitors struck after 22 minutes.

Donley headed Justin Devenny’s centre on to a post and the rebound fell straight to him.

The Spurs forward currently on loan at Oxford poked home his second international goal and might have added another with a sweeter connection from Kelly’s cross.

Northern Ireland’s attacks carried far greater danger and Price, just 10 yards inside the Wales half and having spotted Karl Darlow off his line, tried an audacious attempt that the Wales goalkeeper just about got to safety.

Hazard remained mostly untroubled with Colwill’s header blocked and Wilson sending a free-kick wide from 30 yards.

But Wales levelled within seconds of the restart, with half-time substitute Charles’ first task to pick the ball out of the Northern Ireland net.

David Brooks drove at the visitors’ defence and Thomas reacted quickest to the loose ball to claim his second Wales goal from close range.

Charles did keep out a curling Wilson free-kick and Darlow provided an excellent stop from Brown’s close-range header.

Wilson fired just wide from 18 yards as Wales probed for a winner, but Northern Ireland almost snatched it the death as Callum Marshall’s header cleared the crossbar.