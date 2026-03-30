Wales and Northern Ireland to meet in Cardiff with World Cup hurt fresh in mind

Wales and Northern Ireland meet in Cardiff on Tuesday after their World Cup hopes were extinguished.

The two sides lost their respective play-off semi-finals to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy, but must take to the pitch as UEFA rules mandate teams play twice during the international break.

On the face of it, Craig Bellamy will be around to lead Wales into the Nations League later this year and the next European Championship.

Wales will co-host Euro 2028 alongside England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, and Bellamy – who is contracted until the end of that tournament – has said it was always in the back of his mind when he took the job and that it provides “massive motivation” for him.

However, Wales are braced for interest in their manager and links with his former club Celtic refuse to go away. Bellamy’s commitment to Wales could really be tested if a big club comes calling.

As Wales’ depth – or rather the lack of it – was exposed against Bosnia, there was cause for cheer at the back.

Dylan Lawlor got a huge vote of confidence to play with skipper Ben Davies side-lined and enhanced his reputation.

Lawlor, who turned 20 in January, was winning only his fourth cap, yet the Cardiff centre-half looked as if he had been part of the Wales furniture for years.

Confident and effective in possession, Bellamy praised his “robust” handling of Bosnia’s physical forwards. Lawlor’s breakthrough season in a Cardiff team closing in on League One promotion, and with Wales, suggests that a very bright future lies ahead.

What next for O’Neill?

Tuesday night will be Michael O’Neill’s 104th match as Northern Ireland boss across two stints, but could also be his last.

Questions about the 56-year-old’s future have swirled since he was named Blackburn boss six weeks ago on a deal to the end of the season, and with the prospect of a World Cup now gone, getting a definitive answer will be top of the Irish FA’s agenda.

Asked about his plans following Thursday’s defeat in Bergamo, the man who took Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 said he had seven games left with Blackburn and then “I’ll revert back to the status quo which is the national team manager”. However, that came after the all-important caveat “as things stand”.

This window saw Liverpool youngster Kieron Morrison get a first senior call-up after his recent heroics for the Reds’ under-21s.

The 19-year-old is a midfielder rather than a forward but his goalscoring record is the first thing that catches the eye, with 14 goals in all competitions for his club this season. Northern Ireland fans are eager to see what he might be able to offer long-term.

Building for Nations League

Wales have an appointment in Cardiff with England’s World Cup rivals Ghana on June 2 and are expected to play an away friendly in Europe a few days later.

The Dragons return to competitive action in Nations League A in the autumn with Denmark, Norway and Portugal providing the opposition.

Northern Ireland are yet to announce any plans for June friendlies, so their next known fixtures are in the Nations League.

After earning promotion in their last campaign, Northern Ireland have been drawn in Group B2 alongside Georgia, Hungary, and Ukraine, and they will start away to Georgia on September 25.