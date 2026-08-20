Wales appoint new specialist kicking coach

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales have appointed Leicester Tigers assistant Alex Davies as their new full-time kicking coach ahead of the next stage of the Nations Championship.

Davies will join Steve Tandy’s coaching team on September 1 and work closely with attack coach Matt Sherratt as Wales prepare for three home games in November.

Davies will also work with players outside international windows to continue their development.

The former fly-half and scrum-half had a 16-year playing career which included spells with Bath Rugby, Yorkshire Carnegie and London Welsh.

He moved into coaching after retiring from playing in June 2020 and joined Leicester Tigers as first-team skills and kicking coach in 2023.

Before moving to Leicester, Davies spent three years with Wasps and has also worked with England women, the Netherlands national team and Rosslyn Park in kicking and attack roles.

Tandy said: “It’s great to have Alex join the coaching team. He’s a very talented coach who will be another asset for us as a group.

“I can’t wait for him to join us and to help continue shaping our identity as we head into the next phase of the Nations Championship with our three home games this November.”

Davies said he was “incredibly proud” to be joining the Wales set-up.

He said: “It’s a huge honour to represent Welsh rugby and an opportunity I’m extremely grateful for.

“There’s an exciting journey ahead for Welsh rugby and I can’t wait to get started and be a part of it.”

WRU Director of Rugby and Elite Performance Dave Reddin said Davies had come through a “highly competitive interview process”.

He added: “We’re delighted to add Alex to the full-time Wales coaching team.

“He impressed in a highly competitive interview process and I know he will add real value both to Steve’s coaching team as well as the wider Welsh Rugby DNA.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.