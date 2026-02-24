Wales appoint Pete Murchie as full-time defence coach

Wales has appointed Japanese rugby league side Kobe Steelers defence coach Pete Murchie to Steve Tandy’s coaching staff on a permanent basis.

Former Glasgow Warriors centre Murchie, 40, will become Wales’ defence coach at the end of the Japanese rugby league season in time for this summer’s inaugural Nations Championship.

Tandy said: “It’s great to welcome Pete to the coaching team. He is a really talented coach with a great style and mindset.

“He’ll be a real asset for us as a group and I can’t wait for him to join us this summer to help shape the squad’s development as we head into the Nations Championship.”

Murchie, who made three senior appearances for Scotland as a player, has previously held coaching roles with the Scottish Rugby Union and Glasgow and was Scotland’s defence coach during their summer tour of Georgia and Romania in 2021.