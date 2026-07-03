Wales assistant Piet Cremers leaves coaching staff for Club Brugge role

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales assistant coach Piet Cremers has left the Cymru coaching staff after being appointed head coach of Club Brugge’s reserve side, Club NXT.

The 31-year-old Dutchman joined the national team shortly after Craig Bellamy was appointed Wales manager in 2024, having previously worked in coaching roles at Brentford, Manchester City and Burnley.

The Football Association of Wales confirmed that Cremers has left his position to take up the role in Belgium.

During his two years with Wales, Cremers helped the team secure promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League and was part of the coaching staff that narrowly missed out on qualification for this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

His departure follows the collapse of Bellamy’s proposed move to Burnley earlier this summer after the Wales manager was unable to take his backroom staff with him to Turf Moor.

Speaking after his appointment, Cremers said: “I am proud to be joining Club NXT. Club Brugge’s clear soccer vision and focus on talent development align perfectly with my approach.”

The FAW thanked Cremers for his contribution to the national team and wished him well in his new role.

Alongside his coaching duties with Wales, Cremers had also been working towards obtaining his UEFA Pro Licence through the FAW’s coach education programme.