Wales ‘aware of World Cup draw jeopardy’ as they prepare to face Japan

Wales are 12th in the official Test rankings and will want to avoid falling out of the second band of teams and facing an even tougher World Cup draw.

Josh Adams says Wales recognise the “jeopardy” of their Test match with Japan given its potential bearing on the 2027 World Cup draw.

Japan sit one place below in 13th and victory for Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms in Cardiff on Saturday could have a major impact ahead of the December draw in Sydney.

“It’s something we haven’t spoken about (World Cup draw) but we are aware of it,” winger Adams said after Wales fell to a 52-28 defeat to Argentina in Steve Tandy’s first match in charge.

“It adds to the importance of the Japan game with the World Cup draw in December. That adds a little more jeopardy to that match.”

Skipper Jac Morgan will miss the rest of Wales’ autumn campaign against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

The British and Irish Lions flanker suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in the act of scoring a try against the Pumas on Sunday.

Adams said: “It’s clearly a blow. British Lion, captain, inspirational leader for us, but it creates an opportunity for other people.

“We’ve got to find ways to get motivated from a different voice and that’s a challenge for us.”

Tandy said there were “loads of areas to grow” after Wales conceded seven tries and suffered a record defeat to Argentina.

But Wales showed plenty of positive signs in attack, scoring four tries and welcoming back winger Louis Rees-Zammit following his 18-month spell in the NFL.

Outside-half Dan Edwards said: “We’ve had two weeks together if you really think about it.

“We’ve only had eight sessions and we’ve produced a lot of good stuff out there.

“Hopefully over the coming weeks we can get better and click a lot better as an attacking unit.

“There were little lapses in concentration and discipline cost us a little bit, but apart from that it was pretty positive.”

Off the field, Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney will begin a phased return-to-work this week after taking leave in August to undergo cancer treatment.

Chair Richard Collier-Keywood said: “This is a very welcome moment for all of us.

“Abi’s return brings strength and continuity at a time of change and we’re delighted to have her back.”