Wales battle to victory in hard fought test in Albania

Wales left Shkodër with a 1-0 victory and a clean-sheet, but this was not a comfortable win for Rhian Wilkinson’s side against a spirited and determined Albania.

An own goal from a Lily Woodham corner midway through the opening half proved to be the deciding moment in this World Cup playoff match.

How3ever, there were multiple opportunities for the home side to level, with the impressive Fortesa Berisha the most likely goalscorer.

Elise Hughes was twice denied by the excellent Rajmonda Spahiu in the Albanian goal, while Hannah Cain twice missed the target.

The two sides will now do it all again on Tuesday night with this tie still very much in the balance.

(Credit: faw.cymru)

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