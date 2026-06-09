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Wales beat Czech Republic to finish top of Women’s World Cup qualifying group

09 Jun 2026 2 minute read
Wales’ Mared Griffiths (centre) celebrates scoring their side’s third goal of the game with team-mates during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Qualifying match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Wales came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in Cardiff and secure top spot in their Women’s World Cup qualifying group.

Lily Woodham, Gemma Evans and Mared Griffiths all scored after a defensive error had allowed Michaela Khyrova to give the visitors a fifth-minute lead.

Finishing top of Group B1 not only means promotion but a more favourable route in the play-offs, avoiding a League A side at the semi-final stage in October.

Things began badly when goalkeeper Olivie Lukasova’s clearance was allowed to bounce, finding Khyrova who had time to pick her spot after Rhiannon Roberts and Evans collided with each other.

But the lead lasted just four minutes as Ceri Holland’s throw from the right was helped on and Sophie Ingle squared the ball for Woodham to equalise on her 50th appearance.

Lily Woodman of Wales celebrates scoring a goal. Credit: Kian Abdullah/Huw Evans Agency

Just after half-time Holland’s inswinging free-kick was met by Evans, who had found a huge amount of space six yards out and nudged a header over the advancing goalkeeper into an empty net.

Holland capped an impressive performance by driving through the inside-right channel and holding off the challenge of Barbora Polcarova to cross for Griffiths to tap in.

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