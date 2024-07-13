Wales best performance of the year ends in a ninth straight defeat

Simon Thomas

So, a ninth straight defeat for Wales, but more than in any other game during the losing run, this really was a case of what might have been.

There was a significant improvement from the first Test against the Wallabies, while it was arguably the best performance of the year from Warren Gatland’s team.

Yet, at the same time, they contributed to their own downfall in a big way as the long barren sequence continued.

It will have left them frustrated and ruing a number of key moments in a contest that came down to fine margins.

But first let’s start with the plentiful positives. There haven’t been too many to focus on in recent times, so let’s take the opportunity while it’s there.

The set piece

To begin where it always begins – the set piece – that was vastly better than during the first Test in Sydney.

The scrum was much more solid, while the lineout was not just generally secure but also a major weapon, producing two maul drive tries for inspirational skipper Dewi Lake.

As for the other main failing last week – the attack – there were definite signs of progress there, capped by perhaps the best constructed team try of 2024.

There was far more penetration, with the ball carriers – both forwards and backs – crossing the gain line, while there was also greater variety and fluidity, with the classy Ben Thomas growing into the role at No 10.

Plus, there were a number of other individual plusses, with hooker Lake, flanker James Botham, lock Christ Tshiunza and young tighthead prop Archie Griffin having fine games, while Rio Dyer delivered a class finish out on the wing.

So an undoubted step forward overall. Yet, in terms of the game itself, it came with two steps back, ensuring another defeat.

Soft points

When Wales look back on this encounter in rain-lashed Melbourne, they will be left to reflect on giving away too many soft points and also allowing too many to slip from their own grasp.

You only have to consider the Wallabies’ scores to illustrate the point.

Their first came after they had been in deep trouble on their own line with a loose pass going to ground.

It was a golden opportunity for Wales to pounce and capitalise, but instead they allowed the hosts to escape and launch a length-of-the-field counter-attack.

What a counter it was, with wing Andrew Kellaway chipping over the top and winning the aerial contest with Cam Winnett to give an instant flick to flanker Fraser McReight, who galloped over half-way before sending wing Filipo Daugunu sprinting to the line.

It was one of a number of crucial momentum swings during the contest.

As for the Wallabies’ second try, that came from a spillage by full-back Winnett, who failed to get underneath Jake Gordon’s box kick and then couldn’t regather the ball on the deck.

That enabled scrum-half Gordon to kick on and collect for a try that made it 23-14 at the break.

Then there was the Aussies’ final decisive try 14 minutes from time.

That again came gift-wrapped by Wales.

Liam Williams had the very best intentions as he looked to prevent a penalty kick going into touch midway inside his own half, leaping acrobatically in the air and palming the ball infield.

But rather than falling to a team-mate, the ball fell into the arms of the chasing Daugunu who raced in gleefully for his second try.

Then, there were also the scores that were conceded straight after both of Lake’s lineout drive tries.

First Winnett and then Botham were pinged for holding on after collecting drop outs, with the excellent McReight leading the way at the breakdown, an area where the Wallabies had a clear edge.

They often say you are at your most vulnerable just after you have scored and that was certainly the case with Wales in this game.

Errors

Overall, it was a case of errors and indiscipline really costing them dear in terms of the points they conceded.

That was a big frustration as were the scoring opportunities which went begging.

There were a few key moments on that front.

Two of them surrounded Taine Plumtree midway through the first half.

First, he was just held up over the whitewash after an Aussie defensive lineout had gone awry and then, playing in the new position of No 8, he was unable to maintain control of the ball at the base of a five metre scrum.

But perhaps the most telling passage of play came just before the hour mark.

Trailing 28-21, Wales went through a succession of phases in the opposition 22, but just as the line came within sight so the momentum was snuffed out, with Rob Valetini earning a relieving breakdown penalty.

The contrasting efficiency of the two teams in that “red zone” was a decisive factor.

Just minutes earlier, the Wallabies had shown how it should be done, with replacement prop Michael Alaalatoa rounding off a succession of forward carries to claim his first international try in his 69th Test.

The hosts’ close-quarter carrying and proficient ball retention had earlier earned them penalty points after they had gone through 20 plus phases in the opening quarter.

You are really starting to see their new coach Joe Schmidt stamping his mark in that respect.

It’s very much a carbon copy of the low risk, but highly effective rugby off No 9 which we previously saw from his successful Leinster and Ireland sides.

Wales could do worse than take a leaf out of the Kiwi coach’s play-book when it comes to capitalising on white line opportunities.

Lineout

To their credit, the tourists never gave up and were still very much in the contest going into the final ten minutes thanks to Dyer’s cracking individual effort, with the Dragons winger beating one man and going through fly-half Noah Lolesio to touch down.

That made it a one-score game and it was all on again.

But once more opportunities were spurned.

Presented with a lineout in the opposition 22, it was a golden chance for Wales to unfurl their hugely effective maul once again.

But replacement lock Cory Hill was unable to hold on to the throw from sub hooker Evan Lloyd and that was followed by another lineout going astray.

That was that, with Ben Donaldson slotting a penalty four minutes from time to confirm the result and seal the series win for the Wallabies.

So a bitter pill for Wales to swallow after a game in which they were level on tries – four apiece – and contributed a huge amount.

They are undoubtedly making strides forward and things are starting to take shape.

Their supremely well-organised lineout maul is proving a real asset, which is crucial in today’s game with so many scores coming from that area of play.

Then there was the 44th minute try from Liam Williams which was arguably their high spot from 2024 so far.

Big carries

Speaking on Sky Sports, former skipper Sam Warburton described it as the best attacking passage of play from Wales in ages and he was spot on.

It had a bit of everything. There was that mighty maul as a starting point and then came the big carries, with captain Lake leading by example.

The hooker trucked the ball up no fewer than three times during the prolonged movement, making good ground on each occasion, while there were also significant dents delivered by Plumtree and the relentless Botham. It was the kind of effective, gain-line crossing carrying we have been crying out for from Wales.

Finally, it was over to the backs to provide the icing on the patiently constructed cake and this they did to good effect, with Thomas and Winnett each producing sharp, short passes, enabling Liam Williams to cross for his first try against the Wallabies.

It was proof at last that Wales do have it in their attacking locker. They just have to do it more regularly now and become more consistently clinical.

At the same time, they need to smooth out the rough edges that are costing them.

Another former Lions skipper, Alun Wyn Jones, summed it up on Sky when he said they should take heart from the positives, but also focus on the areas they must work on.

What’s encouraging is there are more of the former and less of the latter than last week, but still the winning formula is eluding them and they have to find a way of ending the barren run as they look ahead to next season.

