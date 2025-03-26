Wales boosted by Rachel Rowe’s return ahead of Nations League doubleheader

Wales have been boosted by the return of Southampton midfielder Rachel Rowe for their Nations League games against Denmark and Sweden.

Experienced Rowe – a key part of head coach Rhian Wilkinson’s plans building towards Euro 2025 in Switzerland this summer – missed Wales’ opening two Nations League matches due to injury.

There are also recalls for Blackburn goalkeeper Poppy Soper and Bristol City forward Tianna Teisar in a 26-strong squad as the Euros countdown continues.

Wales followed an opening 1-0 away defeat against Italy by holding Sweden, who are currently ranked sixth in the world, 1-1 in Wrexham.

Return

A quickfire return against the Swedes awaits in Gothenburg on April 8, which follows Denmark’s visit to Cardiff City Stadium, four days earlier.

“We were disappointed with our loss against Italy, which I think was something that I was almost proud of from the team,” Wilkinson said at her squad announcement press conference.

“I don’t think we are in a position any more where we are happy with being close.

“We have to deliver, and when I say ‘have to’, that is our expectation on ourselves. There is not much expectation on us from outside of the Welsh football landscape, but that’s great. We want to keep pushing our own standards.

“I am willing to push my team and I am willing to stand behind them if errors are made, because there is no progression without bravery and I talk to them about that.

“I am so impressed with this group, they really do stand up and stand strong. They do everything they can with everything they have.”

Major championship debut

Wales have four games left before their major championship debut, which will be against the Netherlands in Lucerne on July 5.

Wales qualified following a dramatic play-off victory over the Republic of Ireland in December, with France and England also featuring in a tough group after the Netherlands opener.

“I am expecting exciting (Nations League) games and opportunities to try a few new things, but also to start bedding down who we are and what we want to bring to the Euros,” Wilkinson added.

“The qualification itself was almost like lifting a massive weight off this team, something that they had got so close to doing and now they have done it.

“We have got work to do and now it is my job to crank it up again a little bit.

“It is one day at a time. I wouldn’t be surprised if Wales is one of the most represented teams (in terms of supporters) at the Euros.

“It is exciting and I think that is the only way we can look at this Euro campaign as just a wonderfully exciting thing awaiting us.

“For the players themselves, they are in a scrap. All of them are trying to earn a spot on this history-making squad.

“You might talk about the weight being lifted from qualifying, but each (player) individually has their own sort of back-pack of stress because they are all trying to make a squad and it will be competitive.”

Squad: O Clark, L O’Sullivan-Jones, S Middleton-Patel, P Soper, R Roberts, J Green, C Estcourt, H Ladd, G Evans, M Davies, L Woodman, E Powell, E Morgan, A Griffiths, A James, L Joel, C Jones, F Morgan, J Fishlock, C Holland, R Rowe, K Barton, M McAteer, T Teisar, H Cain, E Hughes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

