Wales boss Craig Bellamy praises Liverpool treatment of Lewis Koumas

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Craig Bellamy has praised Liverpool for their handling of Lewis Koumas before Wales’ Nations League trip to Norway.

Koumas has had a breakthrough year for club and country after three loan spells of varying degrees of success in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 21-year-old scored his first Wales goal against Ghana in June and has since become a Liverpool matchday squad regular under Andoni Iraola.

Koumas has made five starts in all competitions and nine appearances as a substitute, scoring his first Champions League goal in a 6-3 away victory over Austrian side LASK.

“I like what Liverpool have done with him,” said Wales manager Bellamy, a self-confessed Reds fan who had two different spells at Anfield in his playing career.

“They’ve exposed him but also known when to take him out as well. There’s competition as he’s at one of the top clubs in the world, but I like watching him.

“Of course I have a Liverpool head on at times, but I love his enthusiasm and intensity.

“He has been a real big plus for us and hopefully this just keeps maintaining.

“He’s getting exposed to real high-level football in the Champions League. There is nothing higher and that’s only going to help us.”

Koumas spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Stoke, where he made 31 starts and scored six goals.

A five-month loan spell at Birmingham was less successful, but he helped Hull win promotion to the Premier League in the second half of last season.

Bellamy said: “Loans can be hit and miss at times and I’m actually surprised by the amount of game time he’s had at such a young age in the Championship.

“Look at the Harry Kane story (the England captain had four EFL loan spells). Did anyone see that happening?

“I played against him (for Cardiff against Leicester) and if you had told me this, what Kane would go on and do, no chance.

“But it (loans) helps with their development. They see it, they smell it. In that period some take off, some don’t, but it’s not going to define your career.

“You’re learning and gaining experience and exposure and Liverpool felt it was right for him to go on loan.

“They decided to keep him for pre-season this year and it’s real example of how to progress a top, young talent.”

Koumas is expected to lead the Wales forward line in Oslo on Saturday as the Dragons attempt to stay in League A.

Bellamy said: “The thing with Koumy is he hits a lot of the markers. Intensity and sprint distance through the roof and when you look at a top player he has all the markers for that.

“I like him at nine and I love that intensity. I remember (Carlos) Tevez doing the same for me (at Manchester City) and players like Koumy inspire you.

“You see him going and you say, ‘I’ve got to go, I’ve got to move as well.’ It’s got to be controlled, but his willingness excites you.”