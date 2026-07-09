Wales boss insists Mee has earned Argentina start ahead of Rees-Zammit

Mark Walker, Press Association

Wales head coach Steve Tandy insists Scarlets wing Ellis Mee has been picked ahead of Louis Rees-Zammit on merit for Saturday’s Nations Championship match against Argentina in San Juan.

Rees-Zammit played in all of Wales’ Six Nations matches earlier this year at full-back having returned to rugby union after a stint trying to make it in the NFL.

The 25-year-old returned to the wing for last week’s opening Nations Championship win against Fiji in Cardiff, but must look to make an impact off the bench against Argentina.

Tandy said: “Ellis has played really well. I thought he was fantastic (in the Six Nations win) against Italy. I think it’s an opportunity to move things around.

“In fairness, Zam didn’t train much last week as well, and there’s a long travel journey as well, so there’s a bit of thinking (in) that.

“But first and foremost, Ellis has been playing outstandingly well.”

When asked if it was a bold call not to start with Rees-Zammit, Tandy said: “No, I think we trust our group.

“I think Zam coming off the bench, where the game starts to break up probably even more, I think, is an exciting opportunity for us to see him in that role as well.”

Tandy, who has made two other changes, said Ospreys’ Sam Costelow deserved his chance to start at fly-half in place of Dan Edwards, who was not included in the squad having started last week against Fiji.

Cardiff flanker James Botham has been given the nod over Alex Mann at blindside, while Exeter back-row Kane James will make his senior debut after being included among the replacements.

“The way he’s driven, the way he goes about his game is outstanding,” Tandy said of James. “The energy, the detail he brings, and I think he’s fearless as well.”

Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias is set to win his 50th Wales cap off the bench, while former Scotland defence coach Tandy stressed nobody in the Wales camp was getting carried away after the win against Fiji.

‘A Major Challenge’

After Saturday’s clash at the partisan Estadio Bicentenario, Wales head to Durban to face world champions South Africa the following week.

“For me, it’s never getting too far ahead,” added Tandy, who began his reign as Wales head coach with a 52-28 defeat to Saturday’s opponents last autumn in Cardiff.

“We know this is a major challenge for us. We haven’t won back-to-back games since 2023.

“So we enjoy that moment, but there’s a reality (check) in that we’re away from home in the next two games against world-class outfits.

“We want to be more consistent. We want to put more of those moments together on the weekend, and if we can do that, then that will help us get a more more complete performance.”