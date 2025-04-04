Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson admits concern over Ceri Holland’s injury

Phil Blanche, PA

Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson expressed concern over Ceri Holland after she left the field on a stretcher during the 2-1 Nations League defeat to Denmark.

Holland suffered the injury three months before the Women’s European Championship, Wales’ first major tournament.

The Liverpool winger scored Wales’ first-half goal and was arguably their best player, but her involvement was ended inside the final 10 minutes following a 50-50 tackle with Denmark midfielder Josefine Hasbo.

“I’m concerned and don’t think you can look at it any different way,” said Wilkinson.

“She’s gone to hospital to get checked out. She’ll be treated with the best people to get everything she needs.

“It looked like a full-on tackle between two players., no foul. Two women with absolute commitment to the game.

“I hope it’s one of those that just hurts a lot. Fingers crossed, what the news will be.

“She was obviously in a lot of pain and discomfort, and we’ll deal with it when we know what it is.

“I don’t know anything at this time. But I don’t want us to be guessing, because you can catastrophize things like this.”

Holland had cancelled out Signe Bruun’s seventh-minute strike before half-time as Wales worked their way back into the game from a difficult opening 30 minutes.

The game turned on a 30-second period 20 minutes from time as Wales striker Hannah Cain failed to take a one-on-one opportunity when clean through.

Denmark, ranked 12th in the world and 19 places higher than Wales, had the same gilt-edged chance moments later.

Substitute Amelie Vangsgaard made no mistake to fire past home goalkeeper Olivia Clark.

Wilkinson said: “I said to Hannah, ‘Do you blame Liv for the loss?’ and she said, ‘No, she had a great game’.

“I said, ‘Absolutely she did and you missed your chance’.

“We’re a team and that chance could have fallen to a team-mate, who could have missed it, and Hannah would have been supportive of that.

“We know we’ve got to score them, but Hannah gives everything for Wales and we must look at things in perspective.

“We are getting those opportunities and going toe to toe with these top nations.

“Hannah is frustrated and should be as she’s a forward. But she had a great game and I’m proud of the performance of the whole team.”

Wales are bottom of League A4 with one point from three games, having also lost to Italy and drawn against group leaders Sweden.

