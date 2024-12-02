Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson expects no gifts from Republic of Ireland in play-off

Wales head coach Rhian Wilkinson is expecting no gifts from the opposition when her side face the Republic of Ireland in their winner-takes-all play-off to determine who books a trip to next summer’s Euros.

Both teams are hoping to qualify for the European Championships for the first time, and it has all come down to Tuesday night’s encounter in front of an expected 25,000 fans at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The sides enter the second leg level on aggregate following last week’s 1-1 draw in Cardiff, and Wilkinson is keenly aware that their months-long campaign could even be decided by a shoot-out

She said: “We know Ireland in every way will be a battle.

Penalties

“There’s nothing that will be given to us, and we will receive nothing for free. When you have opponents like that, you always have to prepare for more than 90 minutes, and potentially the eventuality of penalties.

“You have two equal teams, two teams that are so clear on their mandate of leaving football in a better place, and the legacy, to have that opportunity in two wonderful stadiums to battle it out for a chance to represent their country at a major tournament, what a moment.”

Wales captain Angharad James said: “The group’s in a good place mentally, physically. It’s not just about the 23, 24 players that have travelled with us in the squad.

“This has been from players before us who have helped us get to this point, and we’re just the fortunate ones to be able to take the field and hopefully create history in Wales.”

The Republic of Ireland are also looking to write a new chapter, having qualified for a World Cup for the first time last summer.

‘Cheap shots’

Republic captain Katie McCabe claimed Wales had taken some “cheap shots” against the Girls in Green in the first leg, but insisted her side were ready for whatever their opposition decide to dish out.

The Arsenal defender told the Irish media: “Look, whatever game they want to play, we’ll be prepared for it. We know what’s on the line and what’s at stake. We’ll be ready to leave it all out there.

“It’s showing the emotion and energy in the game. Both teams want to win the game. You know me, I don’t have a problem with a bit of argy-bargy on the pitch.

“Both passionate countries, both passionate teams. So I think you’re going to get a bit of that to be sure.”

